POLITICS

Trump touts foreign policy chops at Fox News town hall: 'I was the toughest on Russia'

Fox News polling shows that Trump has an advantage over Harris on foreign policy

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump: I ’shut down’ Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline Video

Trump: I ’shut down’ Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Former President Trump says he was able to effectively handle relations with Russia during a Fox News town hall moderated by Sean Hannity.

Former President Donald Trump told a Fox News town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night that he was the "toughest" on Russia and that several global conflicts would not have happened under his watch. 

"I was the toughest on Russia. Putin would even say, you know, if you're not the toughest guy, you are, you're killing us," Trump told Sean Hannity while discussing his actions opposing the Nord Stream pipeline. "I'd hate to see you if you were really tough."

"This was the biggest job they've ever had and I stopped it."

Trump continued, "We have things going on in the world right now with Israel and with the Middle East, it's blowing up. It's blowing up. We have Ukraine and Russia. That would never happen. That would have never happened. October 7th would have never happened. If I were the president, they would have never happened. And everybody knows it."

REPUBLICANS DIVIDED ON RUSSIA'S SECURITY THREAT AS VANCE JOINS TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Trump in Fox News town hall

Former President Donald Trump speaks from Harrisburg during a Fox News town hall.  (Fox News )

Trump went on to say that the "whole world" was a safe place during his presidency.

"That was the question they asked Viktor Orban, who is considered a very strong man. They said, 'he's a strong man,'" Trump said. "Sometimes you need a strong man. He's a strong man. He's the prime minister of Hungary."

"And he said, you bring back Trump, everybody. Now I'm not saying it, but he said it because I'd rather say respect. But he said everybody was afraid of Trump. You bring him back, you're not going to have any problems. It's all going to go away. The world is blowing up."

2 RUSSIA-BASED RT EMPLOYEES INDICTED BY US, INTERNET DOMAINS SEIZED IN ELECTION INFLUENCE PROBE

Kamala Harris

Flanked by labor union leaders, Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to union workers during a campaign event on September 02, 2024 at Northwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Trump pointed to the various problems going on around the world and said, "We're heading into World War three territory."

Recent Fox News polling shows that 4% of voters rank foreign policy as their most important issue heading into the 2024 election.

Putin Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA - SEPTEMBER 3: (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during Russian-Mongolian talks on September 3, 2024, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Putin is having a four-day trip to the regions of Eastern Russia and Mongolia.  ((Photo by Contributor/Getty Images))

The polling shows that voters favor Trump by 5 points in terms of who is better positioned to handle foreign policy. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

