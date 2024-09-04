Trump touts foreign policy chops at Fox News town hall: 'I was the toughest on Russia'

Former President Donald Trump told a Fox News town hall in Pennsylvania on Wednesday night that he was the "toughest" on Russia and that several global conflicts would not have happened under his watch.

"I was the toughest on Russia. Putin would even say, you know, if you're not the toughest guy, you are, you're killing us," Trump told Sean Hannity while discussing his actions opposing the Nord Stream pipeline. "I'd hate to see you if you were really tough."

"This was the biggest job they've ever had and I stopped it."

Trump continued, "We have things going on in the world right now with Israel and with the Middle East, it's blowing up. It's blowing up. We have Ukraine and Russia. That would never happen. That would have never happened. October 7th would have never happened. If I were the president, they would have never happened. And everybody knows it."

Trump went on to say that the "whole world" was a safe place during his presidency.

"That was the question they asked Viktor Orban, who is considered a very strong man. They said, 'he's a strong man,'" Trump said. "Sometimes you need a strong man. He's a strong man. He's the prime minister of Hungary."

"And he said, you bring back Trump, everybody. Now I'm not saying it, but he said it because I'd rather say respect. But he said everybody was afraid of Trump. You bring him back, you're not going to have any problems. It's all going to go away. The world is blowing up."

Trump pointed to the various problems going on around the world and said, "We're heading into World War three territory."

Recent Fox News polling shows that 4% of voters rank foreign policy as their most important issue heading into the 2024 election.

The polling shows that voters favor Trump by 5 points in terms of who is better positioned to handle foreign policy.