Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump throws full support behind Mike Johnson before speaker election

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Johnson to lead the House again during a closed-door meeting with GOP lawmakers on Wednesday

By Morgan Phillips , Elizabeth Elkind , Kelly Phares Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump predicts GOP could win NY, CA next election Video

Trump predicts GOP could win NY, CA next election

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the House GOP as they grow closer to clinching the majority for next term.

President-elect Donald Trump threw his full support behind House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to lead the House again during a closed-door meeting with GOP lawmakers on Wednesday.

Trump told current and incoming members that he backed Johnson "100%" hours before Republicans are set to elect their leaders for the 119th Congress, sources said. Johnson was not facing any significant challenges, but a group of conservative members are threatening to slow the process down by demanding a recorded vote rather than unanimous consent for the speaker.

One member of the hardline-right House Freedom Caucus told Fox News Digital that Trump's strong support for Johnson will likely negate any significant opposition the Louisiana Republican was facing.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump told Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., to "stick together" in the next congressional term, two sources said.

Sources said Trump also promised to "carry out the largest deportation operation in history," sources said, which earned cheers from House Republicans.

He also gave shoutouts to Elon Musk, who was in the room with him, as well as his incoming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who he tapped to be his new U.N. ambassador, sources said. 

Speaker Johnson and Donald Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson, left, and President-elect Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

Trump also predicted the GOP could win liberal states like California and New York in the next election — and mused about running a fourth time. 

"I suspect I won't be running again unless you do something else, unless you say he's so good we've got to figure something out," he joked to a gathering of House Republicans ahead of their closed-door leadership elections in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. 

"It's nice to win. It's always nice to win. A lot of good friends in this room. So, you know, we had, like, historic kind of numbers, especially for the president," Trump said. "But the House did very well, and I think we're responsible for helping you."

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted the GOP could win liberal states like California and New York in the next election — and mused about running a fourth time.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday predicted the GOP could win liberal states like California and New York in the next election — and mused about running a fourth time. (AP/Evan Vucci)

REPUBLICANS 2 SEATS AWAY FROM HOUSE MAJORITY, GIVING TRUMP LEEWAY TO IMPLEMENT AGENDA

Trump’s appearance came as lawmakers returned to Washington for a lame duck session before the next term. Republicans are poised to keep their narrow majority in the House and have won control of the Senate, granting them far greater ease next term at getting conservative legislation to the president’s desk.

Trump went on: "We won, which is great because Republicans aren't supposed to be winning the majority." 

Tom Emmer, Steve Scalise, Mike Johnson

From left to right, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise are running for their same roles to lead the next Congress. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We won it every way — all seven swing states by a lot … New Jersey is right, just a few points. It's got them very worried because they said, well, next time if we go up even a fraction of what we went up, you're going to win New York, you're going to win new Jersey, you're going to win places that weren't winnable. California too." 

More from Politics