Trump takes credit for 'china virus' vaccine: 'I hope everyone remembers!'

Former President Trump touted his administration's efforts obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that without him, Americans wouldn't receive a vaccine for years.

"I hope everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t President, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful 'shot' for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all," read a statement from the former president. "I hope everyone remembers!"

Trump's Wednesday comments came after an event earlier in the day when President Biden announced he would order 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (J&J). After meeting with CEO's from J&J and Merck, Biden celebrated their partnership to produce the former's vaccine.

Biden went on to praise his own administration's efforts on the issue, saying that the U.S. is "now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every American adult by the end of May -- months earlier than anyone expected."

Under Trump, the White House pursued "Operation Warp Speed," which National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said was "incredibly important."

"The fact that we in December have not one, but two vaccines that had gone through trials and had been judged safe and effective by a very rigorous and very public FDA process is just breathtaking," he told Axios on HBO.