Donald Trump
Published

Trump sounds off on Biden, Alvin Bragg, Jack Smith on social media hours before arraignment: 'This is illegal'

Former President Trump called for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to 'indict himself' in response to the charges brought against him

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
This is a fixed case if it’s tried in Manhattan: Alan Dershowitz Video

This is a fixed case if it’s tried in Manhattan: Alan Dershowitz

Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz and Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett discuss whether former President Donald Trump will receive a fair trial if tried in Manhattan on ‘Hannity.’

Former President Donald Trump took to social media late Monday evening, the day before he will be arraigned in a New York courtroom, to call for the very district attorney bringing charges against him to be "IMMEDIATELY INDICTED." He also was critical of President Joe Biden.

In a pair of posts, Trump addressed alleged leaks from District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office and said they are ruining his reputation. He then offered an "honorable" fix – indict himself.

"Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me," Trump unsubstantially wrote on Truth Social. "I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF."

Trump’s post was in response to a Yahoo News report published earlier in the day that revealed he would be facing more than 30 felony counts. Trump is the first former U.S. president to be indicted.

TRUMP'S NEW LAWYER A 'GREAT PICK' FOR FORMER PRESIDENT'S DEFENSE TEAM, LEGAL EXPERTS SAY: 'SMART' MOVE

Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023. 

Former US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Trump Tower in New York on April 3, 2023.  (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

In a second post, the 45th president also claimed he was innocent and called the ongoing case against him a "mess." He also called for Bragg to resign.

"D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment," Trump wrote. "There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury."

Former President Donald Trump's plane sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. 

Former President Donald Trump's plane sits on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In yet another post, Trump brought up special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Biden’s Department of Justice to investigate whether the former president violated any laws when classified documents were found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

MOST AMERICANS SUPPORT TRUMP INDICTMENT, BUT THINK POLITICS PLAYED A ROLE IN BRAGG'S DECISION: POLL

Trump also accused Smith of leaking "massive amounts of information" to the media.

"This is illegal," Trump added, calling Smith "totally biased."

Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) outside of Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023. 

Members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) outside of Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023.  (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside of Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023. 

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump outside of Trump Tower in New York, US, on Monday, April 3, 2023.  (Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The former president said: "Biden is guilty of Obstruction, I am not!"

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. The scheduled appearance will include officials collecting his fingerprints, specifying the charges brought by District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Trump’s plea, which is expected to be not guilty.

