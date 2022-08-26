Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump slams federal judge after redacted FBI affidavit released

Trump says Judge Bruce Reinhart shouldn't have allowed Mar-a-Lago raid

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
DOJ releases redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit Video

DOJ releases redacted Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit

Fox News' David Spunt, Martha MacCallum and Andy McCarthy provide analysis and reaction to the release of the redacted affidavit in the FBI raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Former President Donald Trump, in his first comments Friday after a federal judge ordered the release of a redacted affidavit that the FBI used to obtain a search warrant of his Mar-a-Lago property, says nothing was mentioned about "our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH."

The FBI said it had "probable cause to believe" that additional records containing classified information, including National Defense Information, would be found on the premises of Mar-a-Lago beyond what he had previously turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, according to the unsealed and heavily-redacted affidavit. 

"Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me," Trump wrote on his Truth social account.  

TRUMP RAID SEARCH WARRANT AFFIDAVIT UNSEALED: READ THE DOCUMENT 

Donald Trump is seen in New York City following the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Donald Trump is seen in New York City following the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort. (Felipe Ramales: Fox News Digital)

"What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!" Trump also said. 

In a follow-up message, Trump wrote "WITCH HUNT!!!"

FBI SAID IT HAD ‘PROBABLE CAUSE’ TO BELIEVE ADDITIONAL CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS REMAINED AT MAR-A-LAGO, AFFIDAVIT SAYS 

The redacted, 38-page affidavit contains approximately 20 pages that are either significantly or fully redacted. 

Former President Donald Trump is pictured in New York City following the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago property.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured in New York City following the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago property. (Felipe Ramales / Fox News Digital)

Trump also appeared to react Friday to a report in The Washington Post in mid-August that cited sources as saying that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents were looking for in Florida

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

