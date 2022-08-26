Trump slams federal judge after redacted FBI affidavit released

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump, in his first comments Friday after a federal judge ordered the release of a redacted affidavit that the FBI used to obtain a search warrant of his Mar-a-Lago property, says nothing was mentioned about "our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH."

The FBI said it had "probable cause to believe" that additional records containing classified information, including National Defense Information, would be found on the premises of Mar-a-Lago beyond what he had previously turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration, according to the unsealed and heavily-redacted affidavit.

"Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favorite President, me," Trump wrote on his Truth social account.

"What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!" Trump also said.

In a follow-up message, Trump wrote "WITCH HUNT!!!"

The redacted, 38-page affidavit contains approximately 20 pages that are either significantly or fully redacted.

Trump also appeared to react Friday to a report in The Washington Post in mid-August that cited sources as saying that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items FBI agents were looking for in Florida.

"Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

