Trump signs bill to end partial government shutdown

President Trump on Friday signed a short-term spending bill to re-open the government, ending the longest partial federal government shutdown in U.S. history. Trump signed the stop-gap spending bill just hours after the measure passed the Senate and House, respectively.

"On Friday, January 25, 2019, the President signed into law: H.J. Res. 28, the 'Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act, 2019,' which includes a short-term continuing resolution that provides fiscal year 2019 appropriations through February 15, 2019, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government included in the remaining seven appropriations bills," the White House said in a statement late Friday. "Also included in the enrolled bill are provisions regarding retroactive pay and reimbursement, and extensions of certain authorities."

Despite an end to the 35-day partial government shutdown, Trump on Friday night felt the need to defend the move, insisting that he had not caved on his sought-after funding for border security.

The deal for a short-term spending bill, which would keep the government open until Feb. 15, was agreed on to help those affected by the partial shutdown, the president said in a tweet.

“I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall,” Trump tweeted. “This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races!”

Trump came to an agreement with Democrats to support a measure to re-open the government and, separately, negotiate a plan for border security. The deal does not include funding for a wall or barrier along the border, but the president said he was confident negotiations would continue to come to an agreement on wall funding.

After the deal was announced, the president was criticized by some for appearing to have given in to Democrats.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter tweeted: “Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States.”

The New York Daily News, meantime, tweeted an image of their planned Saturday edition, depicting Trump along with the words “CAVE MAN.”

The government ran out of funding on Dec. 22, amid a border security debate between the White House and congressional Democrats. The president requested $5.7 billion in funding for border security and construction of a steel barrier or concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but Democrats vowed to block any spending package that included any sort of funding for the wall.

During his announcement, Trump made reference to his previous threats to declare a national emergency to secure the border, calling it a “very powerful weapon," and noted that if no deal was reached to fund border security and construction of a wall before Feb. 15, he would use his presidential powers to declare an emergency.

“Walls should not be controversial,” he said. “As commander-in-chief, my highest priority is the defense of our great country.”

