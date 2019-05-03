Trump slams censorship on social media, gives shoutout to James Woods: We're monitoring closely!

President Trump took to Twitter on Friday evening and slammed social media censorship in reaction to Facebook's recent crackdown of conspiracy theorists, a prominent anti-Semite, and other far-right figures, saying that he's "monitoring and watching closely."

On Thursday, Facebook permanently banned Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan, InfoWars host Alex Jones, and rightwing provocateurs Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, while Paul Joseph Watson. InfoWars' page was also taken down.

COMPAGNO: FACEBOOK BANS ARE A 'FARCE', ATTEMPTS TO VIRTUE SIGNAL

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today,” Facebook said in a statement to Fox News.

Trump weighed in on the issue, promoting US citizens' right to "freedom of speech."

"I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms," Trump tweeted. "This is the United States of America - and we have what's known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The president went on give shoutouts to Trump supporters and Fox Nation hosts Diamond & Silk, who had previously accused Facebook of suppressing their page, Paul Joseph Watson, as well as conservative actor James Woods, who was recently suspended on Twitter over a tweet that violated the platform's terms.

"It’s getting worse and worse for Conservatives on social media!" Trump exclaimed.

President Trump recently met with Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey in the White House, where they discussed censorship of conservatives on social media.