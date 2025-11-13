Trump shares adorable moment with kids visiting Oval Office: 'My name is Donald'

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
President Donald Trump met with the grandchildren of journalist Salena Zito on Thursday afternoon in the Oval Office, according to officials from the White House. (Credit: @MargoMartin47 via X)

President Donald Trump paused a busy Oval Office day to greet visiting children, handing out small gifts and saying, "My name is Donald," in a sweet moment captured and shared online by Communications Advisor Margo Martin.

The short clip, viewed hundreds of thousands of times within hours of being posted, struck a lighter note during a packed news cycle amid the end of the government shutdown, giving supporters and critics alike a glimpse of the president’s softer side.

The video racked up nearly 500,000 views within two hours of being posted to Martin's X account. Martin often shares behind-the-scenes footage of Trump that can't be seen anywhere else.

In the video, a speaker off-camera says, "He wants to know what your name is."

ANDREA BOCELLI GIVES TRUMP IMPROMPTU OVAL OFFICE PERFORMANCE DURING WHITE HOUSE VISIT"

The president then responded, "My name is Donald," with a grin.

In the video, Trump is seen offering challenge coins to the children, who are journalist Salena Zito's grandchildren. The White House told Fox News Digital that the children had stopped by to say hello.

The video is the latest in a pattern of sweet moments Trump has shared with some of his youngest supporters, including coloring with kids at the Easter Egg Roll earlier this year. He is a grandfather of eleven grandchildren.

TRUMP DANCES WITH MALAYSIAN PERFORMERS AS HE KICKS OFF ASIA TOUR IN LIVELY FASHION

"She said yes — she’s smart," Trump laughs in the video, before adding with a grin, "she's so cute."

One commenter said under the video, "that’s a grandpa doing grandpa stuff," and another added, "kindness transcends politics" with a folded hands emoji.

Moments like this have routinely dominated social feeds, as viral interactions caught on camera can break through the news cycle and deliver massive digital reach for the White House.

The video ended with the president offering pens to Zito's grandchildren: "Okay, do you want a pen?" asked President Trump. "One of them. One, two, three."

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

