Trump dances with Malaysian performers as he kicks off Asia tour in lively fashion

President Donald Trump danced alongside Malaysian performers as he was greeted on the first leg of his Asia tour.

The White House dubbed his moves, "TRUMP DANCE MALAYSIA VERSION" on social media. The performance was part of a greeting for Trump laid out by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The five-day trip will see Trump meet with newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Trump also oversaw the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand on Sunday.

The president watched as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the expanded ceasefire at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The agreement requires Thailand to release 18 Cambodian soldiers held prisoner and for both countries to begin removing heavy weapons from the border.

"We did something that a lot of people said couldn’t be done," Trump said.

Cambodia's prime minister called it a "historic day," and the Thai prime minister said the agreement establishes "the building blocks for a lasting peace."

Ibrahim praised the agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, saying during opening remarks at the summit that "it reminds us that reconciliation is not concession, but an act of courage."

After the expanded ceasefire agreement was signed, Trump reached separate economic deals with Cambodia and Thailand.

Trump also signed agreements with Malaysia involving trade and critical minerals. The U.S. has been working to expand its supply chains to reduce reliance on China, as Beijing has limited exports of key components in technology manufacturing.

Fox News' Landon Mion and The Associated Press contributed to this report.