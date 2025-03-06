Trump sends special message to stranded astronauts, jokes he may go along for rescue: 'We love you'

President Donald Trump, while signing executive orders Thursday in the Oval Office, vowed to bring home two NASA astronauts who have been stuck in space for eight months.

"Elon [Musk] is right now preparing a ship to go up and get them," the president told Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy. "We love you, and we're coming up to get you, and you shouldn't have been up there so long."

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were stranded at the International Space Station after their Boeing Starliner spacecraft had technical issues.

Their mission began June 5, 2024, and was only scheduled to last eight days.

Due to numerous issues with the spacecraft, NASA deemed it unsafe to carry the astronauts back to Earth.

It returned to the planet unmanned.

One of the astronauts recently confirmed former President Joe Biden declined an offer of help from Musk, SpaceX CEO, the New York Post reported.

Trump on Thursday said Biden "left them alone" in space because he was "embarrassed by what happened."

He continued, "The most incompetent president in our history has allowed that to happen to you, but this president won't let that happen."

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to launch on Wednesday to head to the space station, then return home with Wilmore and Williams after a handover period of several days, NASA said.

Trump later joked with Doocy about partaking in the mission.

"Should I go on that journey just to be on the ship when we stop?" the president asked Doocy.

Doocy responded, "If that's an option, yes."

"I should do it," Trump replied with a laugh. "That's terrible. I thought he liked me."

Another reporter chimed in saying the president should stay on Earth, to which Trump responded, "She likes me better."

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.