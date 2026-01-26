Trump says Walz wants to ‘work together’ as Minneapolis tensions flare after federal shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he had a "very good call" with Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Monday as tensions in Minneapolis flare following the shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal immigration officer on Saturday.

"Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota. It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession," Trump posted to Truth Social Monday.

Chaos has continued in Minnesota over the weekend, including agitators confronting law enforcement at a hotel on Sunday evening. Protests and tensions heightened Saturday after Border Patrol agents in Minnesota fatally shot Pretti.

Federal officials say Pretti approached agents with a 9 mm handgun and resisted disarmament, while witnesses have cast doubt if Pretti, an ICU nurse, posed a threat to agents.

"The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have "touched" and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!" Trump continued in his post.

Trump announced Monday that he was deploying White House border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota and that he will report directly to the president.

"Tom Homan will be managing ICE operations on the ground in Minnesota and coordinating with others on the ongoing fraud investigations," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox Digital on Monday.

Homan is expected to arrive in Minnesota Monday evening.

Trump told The Wall Street Journal Sunday that his administration is "reviewing everything," surrounding the case, but did not say whether the agent who shot Pretti acted appropriately.

The fatal shooting follows the Jan. 7 fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good, which sparked widespread backlash from Democrats and other critics of the administration that Good was "murdered" at the hands of the government.