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Human Rights

Trump says US helped secure release of 5 prisoners in Belarus deal, thanks Lukashenko

Andrzej Poczobut, a Sakharov Prize-winning journalist arrested in 2021, was among those freed in the deal

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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White House says American, 2 others released from Belarus detention Video

White House says American, 2 others released from Belarus detention

Senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich discusses the release of an American hostage from Belarus as President Donald Trump continues work to free American detainees.

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President Donald Trump announced Sunday that five prisoners from Poland and Moldova were released from detention in Belarus and Russia following diplomatic efforts involving the U.S., marking a rare breakthrough in negotiations with the two countries.

The release includes Polish journalist and activist Andrzej Poczobut, whose case has drawn international attention and concern from European leaders, and signals a potential opening for limited cooperation between Washington and Minsk, even as tensions with Russia remain high and broader disputes persist.

"We just secured the release of three Polish and two Moldovan prisoners from Belarusian and Russian detention," Trump said on Truth Social. "Thanks to my Special Presidential Envoy, John Coale, we were able to push hard to make this release happen.

"My friend, President Karol Nawrocki of Poland, met with me last September and asked me to help secure Andrzej Poczobut from Belarusian prison," he continued. "Today, Poczobut is free due to our efforts. The United States delivers for our Allies and Friends.

SECRETARY OF STATE RUBIO HAILS RELEASE OF US PRISONER IN BELARUS AS CONTROVERSY HANGS OVER NATION'S ELECTION

Composite image showing Alexander Lukashenko shaking hands with Vladimir Putin on the left, and Donald Trump standing outdoors in a dark coat and red tie on the right.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during a past engagement, while President Donald Trump is shown separately, as recent prisoner negotiations signal shifting dynamics between Washington, Minsk and Moscow. (Vladimir Smirnov/AFP; Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

"Thank you to President Aleksandr Lukashenko for his cooperation and friendship. So nice!" Trump added.

Poczobut, a correspondent for the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza and a prominent member of Belarus’ Polish minority, had been serving an eight-year sentence in a case widely criticized as politically motivated.

He was arrested in 2021 after reporting on pro-democracy protests in Belarus, drawing international condemnation. Poczobut was later awarded the Sakharov Prize, the European Union’s top human rights honor.

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Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski speaking at a press conference in Warsaw

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski addresses a joint press conference in Warsaw on Sept. 29, 2025, following a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Weimar Triangle and Ukraine. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP)

Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski described Poczobut as both a symbol of the fight for freedom in Belarus and an example of Poland’s commitment to securing the return of its citizens.

The exchange was part of a broader series of prisoner releases negotiated with U.S. involvement, reflecting a recent thaw in relations between Washington and Minsk under Trump.

A spokesperson for Poland’s Foreign Ministry said the deal involved a multi-country arrangement, with three individuals transferred from Belarus to Poland in exchange for three sent in the opposite direction, alongside others released through separate agreements.

AMERICAN AMONG 3 DETAINEES RELEASED FROM BELARUS

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listening during a meeting with foreign correspondents

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko listens during a meeting with foreign correspondents in Minsk, Belarus, on July 6, 2023. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Those freed included Grzegorz Gawel, a Roman Catholic friar from the Carmelite order in Krakow, as well as a Belarusian national who had worked with Polish intelligence services, according to Polish officials, who did not publicly identify the individual.

Earlier this year, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko authorized the release of 250 political prisoners under an agreement with Washington that led to a partial easing of U.S. sanctions.

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Belarus, a longtime ally of Russia, has remained largely isolated from the West for years. Lukashenko, who has been in power for more than three decades, has faced repeated sanctions over human rights abuses and for allowing Russian forces to use Belarusian territory during the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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