Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Iran

Trump believes Israel's strike on Iran could improve chances for nuclear deal: report

The president has urged Iran to make a deal "before there is nothing left"

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Israel had 'no choice' but to attack Iran's nuclear sites, former ambassador says Video

Israel had 'no choice' but to attack Iran's nuclear sites, former ambassador says

Former Israeli ambassador to the UN Michael Oren joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss why he believes Israel had 'no choice' but to launch a large-scale attack against Iran as it works toward achieving a nuclear weapon. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said that he thinks Israel's strike on Iran probably improved the chances that a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal will come to fruition, according to Axios. 

After an Axios reporter asked Trump whether he thought Israel's strike jeopardized the administration's efforts to strike a deal with Iran, the president reportedly responded: "I don't think so. Maybe the opposite. Maybe now they will negotiate seriously." 

The president has urged Iran to make a deal "before there is nothing left," after Israeli Defense Forces began bombing the country's nuclear facilities and ballistic missile sites.

ISRAEL LAUNCHES SWEEPING STRIKE ON IRAN WHILE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEEKS DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION

Trump and Ayatollah Khamenei examining Iranian centrifuges

Trump juxtaposed next to a picture of Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei examining Iranian centrifuges. (Reuters)

"I couldn't get them to a deal in 60 days. They were close, they should have done it. Maybe now it will happen," Trump added in his comments to the Axios reporter. 

Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement during his first term. The agreement restricted Iran's development of nuclear weapons, but in exchange the United states and other countries agreed to ease sanctions against Iran's economy. 

During former President Joe Biden's tenure, the U.S. sought to return to the JCPOA but after years of talks nothing came to fruition.

missile launch, Iran flag photo illustration

The U.S. and Iran have completed several rounds of indirect negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

HOW CLOSE WAS IRAN TO A NUCLEAR WEAPON BEFORE ISRAEL’S STRIKE ON TEHRAN?

Trump has signaled that a deal with Iran is among his top priorities, but has repeatedly said that the country will not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. 

Meanwhile, Iran has said the United States has not respected its right to enrich uranium for non-violent, citizen purposes. Media reports have suggested that Trump has signaled an openness to letting Iran continue to enrich uranium for civilian purposes. 

Iran flag in front of reactor

A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. (ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Further nuclear talks between the two powers were scheduled to occur Sunday, but, following Israel's attacks, Iran has said it no longer plans to participate in the talks. 

Iranian state media reported that Iran has announced it will be suspending its involvement in the negotiations "until further notice." 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for further comment. 