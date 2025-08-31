Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump says he will require voter ID with executive order

President announces plan on social media along with restrictions on mail-in voting

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
President Trump spotted leaving golf course with family Video

President Trump spotted leaving golf course with family

President Donald Trump was seen leaving the Trump National Golf Course in Virginia on Saturday after rumors went viral on social media of his possible demise.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an executive order aimed at requiring voter I.D. in elections across the country.

Trump made the statement on social media late Saturday night, saying he is also seeking other reforms to how U.S. elections take place.  

"Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump previously attempted to impose voter I.D. via an executive order earlier this year in a wider election integrity action.

TRUMP'S EXECUTIVE ORDER ON VOTING BLOCKED BY FEDERAL JUDGE AMID FLURRY OF LEGAL SETBACKS

President Donald Trump sitting in Oval Office

President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an executive order seeking to require voter I.D. in U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In April, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia struck down the portions of that order that related to voter identification requirements.

CITIZENSHIP VOTER REGISTRATION BILL IS ‘COMMON SENSE,’ GOP LAWMAKER ARGUES

Kollar-Kotelly maintained that Trump did not have the authority to issue such an order, as the Constitution delegates control of election regulations to Congress and states.

"Consistent with that allocation of power, Congress is currently debating legislation that would affect many of the changes the President purports to order," Kollar-Kotelly, a Clinton appointee, wrote in her order. "No statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order."

Judge blocks Trump order on election integrity despite majority support from Americans Video

Nevertheless, requiring voters to provide proof of citizenship remains widely popular among Americans, according to a poll from Gallup taken just before the 2024 elections.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION RESURRECTS ‘NEIGHBORHOOD CHECKS’ FOR CITIZENSHIP APPLICANTS LAST USED IN FIRST BUSH-ERA

The poll found that 84% of U.S. adults were in favor of requiring voters to show identification and 83% supported requiring proof of citizenship when registering for the first time. 

Voters

A voter casts a ballot during the Super Tuesday primary at a polling station in an American Legion Post in Hawthorne, California, March 5, 2024. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When broken down by party, 67% of Democrats, 84% of Independents and 98% of Republicans were in favor of mandating voter ID. The party breakdown over proof of citizenship was similar, with 66% of Democrats, 84% of Independents and 96% of Republicans supporting the idea.

Fox News' Rachel Wolf contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue