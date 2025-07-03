Expand / Collapse search
White House

Trump says economy will ‘rocket’ after signing 'big beautiful bill': ‘It’s going to be really great’

President plans Independence Day signing ceremony with F-22s and B-2 bombers flying overhead

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
President Trump hails 'rocket ship' Big Beautiful Bill in press gaggle Video

President Trump hails 'rocket ship' Big Beautiful Bill in press gaggle

In a press gaggle on Thursday, President Donald Trump hailed the Big Beautiful Bill's passing both houses of Congress and referred to it as an economic "rocket ship."

President Donald Trump on Thursday celebrated Congress' passage of his "big, beautiful bill," describing the sweeping measure as "the biggest bill of its kind ever signed" and promising, "it's going to make this country into a rocket ship. It's going to be really great."

Earlier in the day, the House narrowly approved the package by a 218-214 vote after a marathon overnight session on Capitol Hill – the final hurdle after the Senate passed the measure earlier in the week.

He noted that only two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, and Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, voted against the bill. Zero Democrats backed it.

CONGRESS SENDING TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' TO HIS DESK AFTER DRAMATIC ALL-NIGHT HOUSE VOTE

President Donald Trump with American Flag in background

President Donald Trump said his "big beautiful bill" will turn the U.S. into "a rocket ship" after Congress passed what he called the biggest bill of its kind ever signed. (IM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

"Well, I was disappointed that [Fitzpatrick] did that. There were two of them that voted down, so I was disappointed that he voted no," Trump said.

He hailed the outcome as a sign of GOP unity heading into the Independence Day weekend. 

"When you go over the bill it was very easy to get through the House," Trump said.

TRUMP URGES HOUSE REPUBLICANS TO IGNORE 'GRANDSTANDERS' AND DELIVER HIS 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' BY JULY 4

Speaker Johnson and House GOP celebrate Big Beautiful Bill signing

House Speaker Mike Johnson(C), alongside Republican lawmakers, shows the final tally of the vote on President Donald Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill Act during a press conference in Washington, D.C., on July 3. (ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump touted the bill’s broad scope, adding that it provides the "biggest tax cut in history" along with major investments in border security and the military.

"Great for security, great on the southern border, immigration is covered, we covered just about everything. Again, it's the biggest bill ever signed of its kind," the president said.

"We'll have growth in record numbers," he added.

The White House stated that the bill will "create historic economic growth to usher in America’s Golden Age."

"The bill provides Americans with the largest tax cut in history, paired with a host of other pro-growth policies that will slash our deficits and debt. America is going to take off like a rocket ship!" White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital.

President Donald Trump deplanes AF1

President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on July 1 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The president also previewed a patriotic signing ceremony set for Independence Day.

Trump said he will officially sign the bill at the White House on Friday around 5 p.m., with an array of U.S. Air Force jets soaring overhead in celebration.

"We're signing at about 5:00 p.m., and at about 5:00 p.m. we're going to have B-2s and F-22s and F-35s flying right over the White House... so we'll be signing with those beautiful planes flying right over our heads," he told reporters on the tarmac.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X

