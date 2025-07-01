Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump urges House Republicans to ignore 'grandstanders' and deliver his 'big, beautiful bill' by July 4

Senate already passed the $3.3T megabill with nearly unanimous GOP support despite Democrat opposition

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump rallied Republicans in the House to get his "big, beautiful bill" to the finish line and on his desk by July 4, reminding his colleagues the American people sent them to Washington, D.C. to "get it done."

Nearly every Republican in the Senate voted to pass Trump’s $3.3 trillion megabill, though Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted against the legislation. No Senate Democrats crossed the aisle to support the bill.

Hours after the bill was passed and forwarded to the House, Trump turned to Truth Social to issue a rallying cry.

"Almost all of our Great Republicans in the United States Senate have passed our ‘ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’" he wrote. "It is no longer a ‘House Bill’ or a ‘Senate Bill’. It is everyone’s Bill."

SENATE PASSES TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' AFTER MARATHON VOTE-A-RAMA

Donald Trump at the White House

Trump rallied Republican lawmakers in the House to get the "Big, Beautiful Bill" passed and to his desk by July 4, 2025. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump continued, reminding party members there is much to be proud of with the "major policy win."

But he said the biggest winners will be the people of America, who Trump said will have "Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military."

"Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs," Trump wrote. "We can have all of this right now, but only if the House GOP UNITES, ignores its occasional ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ (You know who you are!), and does the right thing, which is sending this Bill to my desk."

AMERICANS WEIGH IN ON TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL': POLLS

The Big Beautiful Bill text being taken to the Floor

The Big Beautiful Bill text being taken to the Floor for the Senate Clerks to read on Saturday. The bill text is around 940 pages.  (Dan Scully/Fox News)

He reminded Republicans the bill is on schedule and urged them to keep it moving so they can go and enjoy time with their families on the Fourth of July.

"The American People need and deserve it. They sent us here to, GET IT DONE! Our Country is going to explode with Massive Growth, even more than it already has since I was Re-Elected," Trump said. "Between the Growth, this Bill, our Tariffs, and more, ‘THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ sets the United States down a fiscal path by greatly reducing our Federal Deficit, and setting us on course for enormous Prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America.

TRUMP PUSHES 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' AS SOLUTION TO FOUR YEARS OF BIDEN FAILURES: 'LARGEST TAX CUT, EVER

U.S. Capitol building

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Trump wants the ‘big, beautiful bill’ on his desk by July 4. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"To my GOP friends in the House: Stay UNITED, have fun, and Vote ‘YAY,’" he added. "GOD BLESS YOU ALL!"

The bill now heads to the House, where fiscal hawks in the House Freedom Caucus are frustrated with what they say are shallow spending cuts, and moderates are concerned over cuts to Medicaid. All have warned that they may not support the bill. 

Still, Republican leaders have made clear that they intend to have the bill on Trump’s desk by Friday.

Fox News Digital’s Alex Miller contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

