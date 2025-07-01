Trump urges House Republicans to ignore 'grandstanders' and deliver his 'big, beautiful bill' by July 4

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump rallied Republicans in the House to get his "big, beautiful bill" to the finish line and on his desk by July 4, reminding his colleagues the American people sent them to Washington, D.C. to "get it done."

Nearly every Republican in the Senate voted to pass Trump’s $3.3 trillion megabill, though Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, voted against the legislation. No Senate Democrats crossed the aisle to support the bill.

Hours after the bill was passed and forwarded to the House, Trump turned to Truth Social to issue a rallying cry.

"Almost all of our Great Republicans in the United States Senate have passed our ‘ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,’" he wrote. "It is no longer a ‘House Bill’ or a ‘Senate Bill’. It is everyone’s Bill."

Trump continued, reminding party members there is much to be proud of with the "major policy win."

But he said the biggest winners will be the people of America, who Trump said will have "Permanently Lower Taxes, Higher Wages and Take Home Pay, Secure Borders, and a Stronger and More Powerful Military."

"Additionally, Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security Benefits are not being cut, but are being STRENGTHENED and PROTECTED from the Radical and Destructive Democrats by eliminating Waste, Fraud, and Abuse from those Programs," Trump wrote. "We can have all of this right now, but only if the House GOP UNITES, ignores its occasional ‘GRANDSTANDERS’ (You know who you are!), and does the right thing, which is sending this Bill to my desk."

He reminded Republicans the bill is on schedule and urged them to keep it moving so they can go and enjoy time with their families on the Fourth of July.

"The American People need and deserve it. They sent us here to, GET IT DONE! Our Country is going to explode with Massive Growth, even more than it already has since I was Re-Elected," Trump said. "Between the Growth, this Bill, our Tariffs, and more, ‘THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ sets the United States down a fiscal path by greatly reducing our Federal Deficit, and setting us on course for enormous Prosperity in the new and wonderful Golden Age of America.

"To my GOP friends in the House: Stay UNITED, have fun, and Vote ‘YAY,’" he added. "GOD BLESS YOU ALL!"

The bill now heads to the House, where fiscal hawks in the House Freedom Caucus are frustrated with what they say are shallow spending cuts, and moderates are concerned over cuts to Medicaid. All have warned that they may not support the bill.

Still, Republican leaders have made clear that they intend to have the bill on Trump’s desk by Friday.

