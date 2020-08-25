Herschel Walker explains he spoke at RNC because 'people don't really know Donald Trump'

Raised a Democrat and a longtime friend of President Trump, former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker told "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night he wanted to give people a picture of who the president really is on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Host Laura Ingraham praised Walker for one of the "most powerful and memorable speeches of the night" in which the former NFL player shared advice Trump gave him many years ago and why he is such a strong supporter now.

"I don't think people really know Donald Trump. I think they look at Donald Trump from a tweet or look at from what he says, and they're not looking at what he does," Walker told Ingraham.

"Donald Trump has done more in three years than almost most presidents have done in eight, and what's so special about him is he cares about people and that's what I wanted people to do."

The Trump-supporting football legend spoke about his friendship and how he prays the president gets more time in office.

"I've had a personal friendship with Donald Trump for 37 years, and during all this time he has never, never, never asked Herschel Walker to speak for him, and after they've called him all types of names, and I know Donald Trump," Walker said. "I've been with him in very, very special moments and I've never seen that in him and that's why I wanted to speak for him."

He added, "What this president has done for America needs to be known, and I think it's not being known. People do not want to mention even the things he's done in three years ... normally when you run for a political party, you don't know what you say. This president here has done almost everything he said that he was going to do and that counts."

Responding to Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones' comments about being attacked by his own party and given Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's controversial comments about Black Americans voting for him, Walker said, "I'm not going to call him what even his vice president called him during the debate, he had some racist tendencies."

Walker, 58, said he's not calling Biden a racist but questions how Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris can support him now after what she said about him in the primaries.

"We have a Democratic Party, today, not telling anyone where they stand on anything," he said. "That is the honest truth, but they want you to go to a voting booth and make an emotional decision."

Walker said he wants young African Americans to be free thinkers and educate themselves on the issues.

"I was raised Democrat, and I didn't know any better, and what's strange is I'm not saying the Democrat Party is bad, I'm saying it doesn't fit what I believe," he said.

"First of all, I believe in God, I believe in family, I believe in the American flag, I believe in the national anthem. I believe in law and order. While the Democrat Party has not said that they believe in any of those things. That's what made America beautiful."

The former running back for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants says sports and politics should be separate.

"It seems like we have a political civil war right now where people are afraid to speak their mind and that's sad."