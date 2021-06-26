Trump returns to campaign trail to target GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez who voted for impeachment

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Ohio Saturday to throw his support behind Republican congressional candidate Max Miller in an attempt to oust Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

In his first major campaign event since he left office, Trump held a boisterous rally where he condemned Gonzalez as a "sellout" and a "disgrace."

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"He’s a grandstanding Rhino, not respected in D.C., who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional, illegal impeachment," Trump said to his supporters Saturday, again calling it a "witch hunt."

Trump assured the crowd he wasn’t supporting Miller, his former White House aide, just to spite Gonzalez.

"That’s not the reason I’m doing this," Trump said. "But I just thought that it was a character trait that was not so good."

"He’s a sellout. He’s a fake Republican and disgrace to your state," Trump added.