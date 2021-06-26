Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump returns to campaign trail to target GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez who voted for impeachment

In his first major campaign event since he left office, Trump held a boisterous rally where he condemned Rep. Anthony Gonzalez as a 'sellout' and a 'disgrace'

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Ohio Saturday to throw his support behind Republican congressional candidate Max Miller in an attempt to oust Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

In his first major campaign event since he left office, Trump held a boisterous rally where he condemned Gonzalez as a "sellout" and a "disgrace."

TRUMP DEMANDS 100% TARIFFS ON CHINESE GOODS, DEBT CANCELLATION, AND $10T IN REPARATIONS FOR COVID-19

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"He’s a grandstanding Rhino, not respected in D.C., who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional, illegal impeachment," Trump said to his supporters Saturday, again calling it a "witch hunt."

Trump assured the crowd he wasn’t supporting Miller, his former White House aide, just to spite Gonzalez.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s not the reason I’m doing this," Trump said.  "But I just thought that it was a character trait that was not so good."

"He’s a sellout.  He’s a fake Republican and disgrace to your state," Trump added. 

More from Politics