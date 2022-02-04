Trump responds to Pence rejecting idea he could overturn election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump responded Friday night, hours after former Vice President Mike Pence said in a speech that he rejected the idea that he could have used his power on Jan. 6, 2021, to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

"Just saw Mike Pence’s statement on the fact that he had no right to do anything with respect to the Electoral Vote Count, other than being an automatic conveyor belt for the Old Crow Mitch McConnell to get Biden elected President as quickly as possible," Trump wrote in an official statement.

Trump argued that if "obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist" Pence could have done something about it.

In a speech in Florida earlier in the day, Pence said Trump was "wrong" when the former president said recently that Pence could have "unilaterally" changed the results.

Pence’s comments came days after Trump voiced his belief that, via the Electoral Count Act, Pence had the ability to send the electoral votes back to the states.

"I had no right to overturn the election," Pence continued. "Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president."

Responding, Trump claimed that because Pence could have overturned the election, Democrats and "RINOs" were now working "feverishly together" to take away that power from the vice president "because they now say they don’t want the Vice President to have the right to ensure an honest vote."

"In other words, I was right and everyone knows it." — Former President Trump

"In other words, I was right and everyone knows it," Trump added, saying if there was evidence of large-scale fraud or irregularities, "it would have been appropriate to send those votes back to the legislatures to figure it out … in the meantime our Country is going to hell!"

Trump unsuccessfully brought legal challenges against Biden’s 2020 win for several months before Biden was sworn in a year ago. No large-scale evidence of fraud has been found from the 2020 election.

Trump's complete statement:

