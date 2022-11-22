Trump remains off Twitter despite reinstated account, coaxing from Elon Musk

Former President Trump remains inactive on social media platform Twitter despite aggressive coaxing from the site's owner, Elon Musk.

Trump, who received a lifetime ban from Twitter's former leadership in 2021 after the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, was reactivated on the social platform Saturday.

DONALD TRUMP REACTS AFTER ELON MUSK REINSTATES HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT, ENDING LIFETIME BAN

While many on the platform — including Musk himself — have pushed for the former president to begin using his account again, Trump has remained silent.

Trump's reactivation came 24 hours after Musk posted a poll asking Twitter users if the former president should be allowed back on the platform.

More than 15 million people responded to the poll with 51.8% of users saying that they wanted Trump back on Twitter.

ELON MUSK POLLS USERS ON WHETHER DONALD TRUMP SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO RETURN TO TWITTER, MILLIONS SWIFTLY RESPOND

Trump posted on Truth Social, a social media service he has used since receiving his original lifetime ban on Twitter, that he would not be switching back over.

"Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!" he posted.

Musk at one point made a tongue-in-cheek attempt to coax Trump back onto the platform — posting a pornographic image comparing Trump's abstinence from Twitter to a monk forgoing sex with a prostitute.

Despite the silence, Trump's handle (@realDonaldTrump) is active, allowing users to access his previously-locked archive of tweets. Users are also able to tag him in posts.

In another tweet, Musk mulled the option of utilizing more polls to help gauge support for potential actions. He also told one user that he could add a feature to be able to poll all active users in a country.