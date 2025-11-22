Trump reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene resignation, says he 'refused to return' her 'barrage of phone calls'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump once again called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "traitor" on Saturday as he reacted to her resignation announcement, adding that she "went BAD" after he "refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls."

In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.’"

"Her relationship with the WORST Republican Congressman in decades, Tom Massie of Kentucky, also known as Rand Paul Jr. because he votes against the Republican Party (and really good legislation!), did not help her," the president continued. "For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD. Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country!"

Greene, R-Ga., announced late Friday she will resign her seat in Congress, one week after Trump publicly pulled his endorsement of the outspoken Georgia lawmaker.

In a lengthy statement posted to X, Greene cited her growing disillusionment with Washington politics, blasting what she called a corrupt "Political Industrial Complex" that she said uses Americans as "pawns in an endless game of division."

"Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more," Greene wrote. "And the results are always the same — nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman."

Greene, once one of President Trump’s fiercest defenders, acknowledged that his recent public break was "hurtful" but said her faith and convictions remain intact. Trump has called Greene "Wacky" and "a ranting lunatic."

"My heart remains filled with joy, my life is filled with happiness, and my true convictions remain unchanged because my self worth is not defined by a man, but instead by God who created everything in existence," she wrote.

"I will be resigning from office with my last day being January 5, 2026," she wrote. "I’m going back to the people I love."

With Greene's resignation, a special election will be triggered in Georgia's 14th district, which the Cook Political Report rates as "Solid R."