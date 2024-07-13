Trump rally shooting: Heart-stopping footage shows audience members noticing gunman before shots fired

A dramatic video filmed at former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday shows the chaotic moments after attendees realized that someone was armed.

A video, filmed from the audience, shows Trump on stage speaking. Within a few seconds, someone can be heard shouting: "He’s got a gun!"

Several people in the crowd seemed to realize that an individual was armed before any shots rang out. The footage shows those nearby descending into pandemonium.

"He’s got a gun!" shouts one of the attendees.

BIDEN BRIEFED ON TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING: 'I'M PRAYING FOR HIM'

"He’s on the roof!" shouts another.

Multiple shots could then be heard ringing out. The video, still rolling, shows attendees running for cover.

A voice could be heard advising others not to go near the building where the shooter was situated.

Within seconds, the video showed that the shooter had been neutralized. One eyewitness said that he saw the gunman's lifeless body.

"He’s dead. I just seen his hair go up. They shot him in the head," the man said.

Officials later confirmed on Saturday that the gunman was killed, along with another person at the rally. The assassination attempt has led to an outpouring of sympathy from both sides of the political aisle, with President Biden reporting that he offered his well-wishes to Trump over the phone.

WORLD LEADERS REACT TO SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY: 'SHOCKED' AT ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden's initial statement began. "I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well."

"I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information, "Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety," Biden added. "There’s no place for this kind of violence in America . We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

Attorney General Merrick Garland also confirmed that the Department of Justice is investigating the shooting.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s rally, and have briefed the President. The FBI, ATF, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania, and the Department’s National Security Division are currently working with the Secret Service as well as state and local law enforcement partners on the ground in Butler, Pennsylvania," Garland said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My heart is with the former President, those injured, and the family of the spectator killed in this horrific attack," he added.