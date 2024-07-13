Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Biden briefed on Trump rally shooting: 'I'm praying for him'

President Biden condemned the shots fired at his opponent's rally

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
Biden: 'No place in America' for this violence Video

Biden: 'No place in America' for this violence

President Biden comments on shots fired at former President Trump's Pennsylvania rally and says he hopes to speak with him 'tonight.'

President Biden released a statement after a shooting at a rally for former President Trump on Saturday, after which Trump had blood on his face and was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents. 

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania," Biden said in a White House statement around 8 p.m.

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally.

President Joe Biden speaks, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., addressing news that gunshots rang out at Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," Biden, who is facing Trump in the 2024 presidential election in November, added. 

PRESIDENT BIDEN RELEASES STATEMENT ABOUT TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING
 
"Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it," the president said. 

Former President Obama released his own statement prior to Biden, saying, "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

"Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," he said. "Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

WATCH: MOMENT YOU HEAR GUNFIRE RING OUT JUST BEFORE SECRET SERVICE SHIELDS TRUMP

In a statement from the George W. Bush Presidential Center, former President Bush said, "Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Fellow former President Clinton reacted on X, posting that "Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process."

"Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service," Clinton said. 

Biden addressed the nation from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday evening after the shooting, telling reporters, "There’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. ... We cannot condone this."

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

