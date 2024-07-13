World leaders react to shooting at Trump rally: 'Shocked' at assassination attempt

World leaders have shared their shock and concern after gunshots rang out during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania Saturday.

"Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on social media platform X. "We pray for his safety and speedy recovery."

Former President Trump was rushed off the stage by the Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after gunshots rang out. A law enforcement source told Fox News' Jacqui Henrich the shooter is dead, and two people wounded were transported to a Pittsburgh hospital.

An FBI team is en route to the site to conduct an "assassination investigation," a Secret Service source confirmed to Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson.

VIDEO OF RALLYGOERS, LAW ENFORCEMENT REACTION AFTER SHOOTING AT TRUMP RALLY

Some world leaders took to X to issue quick thoughts and statements of shock and condemnation. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wrote he was "appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes."

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack," Starmer added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote "the incident at former President Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting."

BRET BAIER: THAT PICTURE OF TRUMP IS NOW AN ‘INDELIBLE IMAGE’

"There is no place for violence in the democratic process," Albanese added. "I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Trump who visited with the former president on Thursday, wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with President [Donald Trump] in these dark hours."

Another close Trump ally and leader of the Reform UK party, MP Nigel Farage, wrote on X, "Mainstream media have spread a narrative of hatred against my friend Donald Trump. I hope they are proud of themselves. Disgusting people."

FAITH LEADERS SHARE URGENT PRAYERS FOR FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AFTER PENNSYLVANIA RALLY SHOOTING

"I am following with apprehension the updates from Pennsylvania, where the 45th President of the United States [Donald Trump] was shot during a rally," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote, according to a translation.

"My solidarity and my best wishes for a speedy recovery go to him, with the hope that the next few months of the electoral campaign will see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote that he was "sickened" by the shooting, stressing that "It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable."

"My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans," Trudeau wrote.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN PULLING ADS IN WAKE OF TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote, "The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialogue in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable," according to a translation.

Argentinian President Javier Milei wrote that all of his "support and solidarity" were with Trump, calling him the "victim of a COWARDLY assassination attempt that put his life and that of hundreds of people at risk."

"The desperation of the international left is not surprising, as today it sees its harmful ideology expire, and is willing to destabilize democracies and promote violence to screw itself into power," Milei wrote, according to a translation. "In fear of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their retrograde and authoritarian agenda."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I hope for a speedy recovery of President Trump and that the elections in the United States are held fairly, peacefully and democratically," he added.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wrote on X, "We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump’s speedy recovery."