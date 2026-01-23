Trump pushes ‘Trump-a-palooza’ midterm convention as GOP braces for tough elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is taking a big step toward holding its first-ever midterm convention.

The RNC on Friday approved a change to the party's rules that would allow Chair Joe Gruters to convene a convention during a midterm election year.

National political conventions, where party delegates from around the country formally nominate their party's presidential candidates, normally take place during presidential election years.

But with Republicans aiming to protect their narrow control of the Senate and their razor-thin House majority in this year's elections, President Donald Trump announced in September that the GOP would hold a convention ahead of the midterms "in order to show the great things we have done" since recapturing the White House.

FIRST ON FOX: GOP TAKES BIG STEP TOWARDS HOLDING MIDTERM CONVENTION

As first reported by Fox News Digital, the rule change was adopted Thursday evening by the RNC's Rules Committee during the party's winter meeting in Santa Barbara, California.

The full RNC membership, meeting Friday during the confab's general session, approved the rule change in a unanimous vote.

RNC CHAIR BETS ON ‘SECRET WEAPON’ TO DEFY MIDTERM HISTORY, PROTECT GOP MAJORITIES

A memo obtained by Fox News Digital highlighted "the possibility of an America First midterm convention-style gathering aligned with President Trump’s vision for energizing the party this fall."

And speaking with reporters on Friday, Gruters called the convention a "Trump-a-palooza" where "we can really highlight all the incredible things that this president has done."

But the president's approval ratings remain well underwater, with many Americans giving him a big thumbs down on the job he's doing with the economy and the issue of affordability.

"Trump has historically low approval ratings because he has put America last, sold out working families to hand out favors to billionaires, and made life unaffordable," Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Ken Martin told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The party in power, in this case the Republicans, normally faces stiff political headwinds in the midterms. And the hope among Trump and top Republicans is that a midterm convention would give the GOP a high-profile platform to showcase the president's record and their congressional candidates running in the midterms.

Gruters, in a statement to Fox News Digital, touted that the RNC's winter meeting "shows how completely united Republicans are behind President Trump and our efforts to win the midterms. The RNC has been aggressively focused on expanding our war chest, turning out voters and protecting the ballot in this fall’s elections. We’re building the operation needed to protect our majorities and give President Trump a full four-year term with a Republican Congress."

Details on the date and location of the midterm convention will come at a later date and will likely be announced by the president.

But a Republican source told Fox News Digital it's probable the convention would be held at the same time as the RNC's summer meeting, which typically occurs in August.

The DNC may also hold a midterm convention. Sources confirmed to Fox News Digital last summer that Martin and other party leaders were quietly pushing the idea of a convention ahead of the midterms.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats held a handful of midterm conventions in the 1970s and 1980s.