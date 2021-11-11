Trump praises 'incredible' service members in Veterans Day video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Trump lauded U.S. military veterans as "incredible people," telling them that America will "be back stronger than ever."

"On this Veterans Day, I’d like to pay tribute to all of those incredible people, and you are indeed incredible people, who serve so well and so strong and so powerfully in the United States armed forces," Trump said in a video uploaded Thursday to Rumble.

"We love you, our nation respects you, the world respects you, and we will come back," Trump added, seemingly taking a shot at President Biden's leadership. "Our country has gone through a lot. The last period of time has been very, very tough watching what you had to watch, but our country will be back and we’ll be back stronger than ever. Happy Veterans Day."

Since taking office, President Biden and his administration have been involved in a number of crises, including his troop withdrawal from Afghanistan , during which 13 American service members were killed in Kabul.

In recent months, the Biden administration has faced an onslaught of issues involving immigration at the southern border, the economy, supply chains, and inflation.

In an analyst note to clients on Sunday, Goldman Sachs economists warned that pandemic-induced disruptions in the global supply chain – which have caused congestions in ports and warehouses nationwide – could last longer than expected as surging demand struggles to keep up, meaning that inflation will remain "quite high for much of next year."

Earlier this week, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, Trump said he will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce whether he will run for president in 2024.

Fox Business' Megan Henney contributed to this article.