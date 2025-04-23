Trump praises Elon Musk as ‘patriot, a brilliant guy, and a friend of mine’ amid DOGE exit

Elon Musk may be easing off his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE ), but President Donald Trump isn't easing off his praise.



On Wednesday, Trump praised Musk's smarts and patriotism during an executive order signing in the Oval Office, brushing off critics and defending the tech mogul’s work on federal reform.

"He’s an incredible… brilliant guy," Trump said. "He was a tremendous help both in the campaign, and in what he's done with DOGE."

DOGE, launched in 2025, has served as a hallmark of Trump’s second-term agenda to cut waste, streamline federal agencies, and apply private-sector principles to federal operations.

FOX NEWS POLL: THE FIRST 100 DAYS OF PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SECOND TERM

Musk’s informal advisory role in the effort has drawn both attention and criticism.

In an exchange with a reporter, Trump addressed what he described as unfair treatment of Musk and Tesla. "They took it out on Tesla, and I just thought it was so unfair because he's trying to help the country, but he has helped the country… He didn't need to do this. He did it," he said.

Trump's remarks came as tensions have hit an all-time high for Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla.



DAVID MARCUS: WHAT AMERICA OWES ELON MUSK AFTER DOGE

A Kansas City dealership was recently firebombed, causing over $200,000 in damage. In Europe, a Tesla executive canceled a scheduled appearance in Rome over reported security threats. These incidents have occurred alongside ongoing protests at Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory.

Trump continued his praise, referencing Musk’s aerospace work with SpaceX: "When you see those rockets go up and come back and land in the same gantry, nobody else can do that but this man. So he's just an incredible person, and he's a friend of mine as a nice person too, as a very nice person."

He also noted Musk’s broad technological contributions. "He's a great patriot… he makes a great product… it’s a great car. It’s [a] great everything. Starlink is great. What he does is good. He’s doing medical things that are amazing."

Wrapping up his response, Trump said he hoped Musk would continue to be involved, even as he turns his attention back to his business empire.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"I told him… whenever you’re ready, I’d like to keep him for a long time."

A recent Fox News poll shows that while 49% of Americans think DOGE will make the government more efficient, 52% believe the Trump administration has not been "competent and effective" in managing federal operations — a sentiment unchanged from 2017.