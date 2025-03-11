Trump pledges to 'lead the charge' against Rep. Massie, likens him to Liz Cheney

President Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., in a Monday night Truth Social post, declaring that the congressman "SHOULD BE PRIMARIED" and pledging to "lead the charge against him."

Trump likened Massie to former Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him. He’s just another GRANDSTANDER, who’s too much trouble, and not worth the fight. He reminds me of Liz Chaney(sic) before her historic, record breaking fall (loss!). The people of Kentucky won’t stand for it, just watch. DO I HAVE ANY TAKERS???" Trump wrote in the post.

Trump-endorsed primary challenger Harriet Hageman handily defeated Cheney in the 2022 Republican primary for Wyoming's at-large Congressional District. Hageman, who went on to win the 2022 general election, was re-elected last year, while former Rep. Cheney, a vociferous Trump critic, supported then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

As the deadline to prevent an impending partial government shutdown approaches, Massie has indicated that he will vote against the government funding measure that Trump has been urging Republicans to support.

"Unless I get a lobotomy Monday that causes me to forget what I’ve witnessed the past 12 years, I’ll be a NO on the CR this week. It amazes me that my colleagues and many of the public fall for the lie that we will fight another day," Massie wrote on X on Sunday.

Sen. Mike Lee responded to Trump's attack against Massie by speaking out in support of the congressman.

"I have nothing but profound respect for @RepThomasMassie, who has worked harder than perhaps any member of Congress to bring federal spending under control," Lee wrote on X. "He might vote differently on this matter than most, but if he does so he’ll have a really good reason," the senator continued. "I’m a huge fan."

Trump included the broadside against the House Republican maverick in the middle of a post in which he thanked the House Freedom Caucus for supporting the measure.

"Thank you to the House Freedom Caucus for just delivering a big blow to the Radical Left Democrats and their desire to raise Taxes and SHUT OUR COUNTRY DOWN! They hate America and all it stands for. That’s why they allowed MILLIONS of Criminals to invade our Nation. Sometimes it takes great courage to do the right thing," Trump said in the post, before launching the attack against Massie.

After blasting Massie in the post, the president added, "Anyway, thank you again to the House Freedom Caucus for your very important vote. We need to buy some time in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. Unite and Win!!!"

While Massie has not yet responded to Trump's remarks, in an X post prior to Trump's attack on Monday, the congressman already indicated that he is not intimidated by the prospect of being primaried.

"Someone thinks they can control my voting card by threatening my re-election. Guess what? Doesn’t work on me. Three times I’ve had a challenger who tried to be more MAGA than me. None busted 25% because my constituents prefer transparency and principles over blind allegiance," he wrote.

Massie and Trump have a rocky history.

In 2020, Trump called for the congressman to be booted from the GOP.

"Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity," Trump declared in a March 2020 tweet.

"He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous," Trump wrote in the post, before continuing his thought in another post, "& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is 'HELL' dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the "big picture" done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!"

Months later, Massie sailed to a decisive Republican primary victory.

Then, in 2022, Trump did an about-face, endorsing Massie shortly before the congressman earned another resounding GOP primary win.

In 2023, Massie endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president before the Sunshine State politician even launched his presidential primary bid. In early 2024, DeSantis dropped out of the race and endorsed Trump.

Massie ultimately endorsed Trump less than two weeks before the general election.