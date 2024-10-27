Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, once targeted by Trump, gives former president 'full endorsement'

Trump endorsed Massie in 2022, after calling for the congressman to be ousted from the GOP in 2020

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Rep. Massie presses AG Garland on constitutionality of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment Video

Rep. Massie presses AG Garland on constitutionality of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s appointment

During a House Judiciary hearing Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., pressed Attorney General Merrick Garland on the constitutionality on appointing Jack Smith as special counsel.

Rep. Thomas Massie – who former President Donald Trump once said should be ousted from the Republican Party – announced on Friday that he is endorsing Trump for president.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Kentucky Republican endorsed Trump, and urged conservatives, libertarians, and independents to join him in casting their vote for the GOP presidential candidate.

"Donald Trump will put Americans first by securing our liberties at home and preventing needless wars abroad. He will make America Healthy Again by empowering small farmers and taking on special interests that have corrupted our healthcare system. He has even committed to freeing Ross Ulbricht who was wrongfully sentenced," Massie declared in the statement.

"For these and many other reasons, he has my full endorsement," Massie added.

GOP LAWMAKER RIPS TRUMP FOR WADING INTO HOUSE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY: ‘UNHELPFUL AND UNWARRANTED’

Left: Rep. Thomas Massie; Right: Former President Donald Trump

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has endorsed former President Donald Trump. (Left: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Right: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In a written comment to Fox News Digital on Sunday, Massie explained that he determined the 2024 presidential contest is "too important" for him to not "weigh-in."

"I had a great conversation with [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] on Friday and then with Donald Trump on Saturday," Massie noted.

"I want to be part of the alignment that puts the focus back on regular people instead of corporations and bureaucracy," he continued. "One of the other pressing issues of our day is that our meddling overseas has put us on the brink of war, and I believe Trump is the only one who can pull us back from that. For these reasons and those mentioned in my endorsement, I came to the conclusion that this presidential election is too important for me not to weigh-in on."

Trump publicly castigated Massie in March 2020, calling for the congressman to be tossed from the Republican Party. 

"Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous," Trump wrote, finishing the sentence in another post by adding, "& costly."

"Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is ‘HELL’ dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the ‘big picture’ done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!" Trump tweeted.

TRUMP SCORCHES REP. MASSIE OVER THREAT TO DELAY CORONAVIRUS BILL, WANTS HIM BOOTED FROM GOP

Trump at a campaign event

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump fired off the attack on Massie just before the lawmaker demanded a recorded vote on a massive COVID-19 pandemic-related spending measure.

Massie's demand for a recorded vote was ultimately rejected, but the lawmaker had earned the ire not only of Trump, but also of many lawmakers who returned to D.C. during the episode.

Despite Trump's attack, Massie went on to win a resounding victory in the June 2020 Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.

Trump later changed course, issuing a full-throated endorsement of Massie shortly before the lawmaker's 2022 primary victory.

JOHN KERRY CALLS REP. MASSIE AN ‘A--HOLE’ FOR CORONAVIRUS PACKAGE OBJECTIONS

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Last year, Massie endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president before the governor announced his White House bid. 

DeSantis ultimately dropped out and endorsed Trump in January 2024 after Trump won the Iowa caucuses.

In June, Massie told Spectrum News that Trump was "endorsing non-conservatives in Republican primaries right now." 

