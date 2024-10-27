GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, once targeted by Trump, gives former president 'full endorsement'

Rep. Thomas Massie – who former President Donald Trump once said should be ousted from the Republican Party – announced on Friday that he is endorsing Trump for president.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Kentucky Republican endorsed Trump, and urged conservatives, libertarians, and independents to join him in casting their vote for the GOP presidential candidate.

"Donald Trump will put Americans first by securing our liberties at home and preventing needless wars abroad. He will make America Healthy Again by empowering small farmers and taking on special interests that have corrupted our healthcare system. He has even committed to freeing Ross Ulbricht who was wrongfully sentenced," Massie declared in the statement.

"For these and many other reasons, he has my full endorsement," Massie added.

In a written comment to Fox News Digital on Sunday, Massie explained that he determined the 2024 presidential contest is "too important" for him to not "weigh-in."

"I had a great conversation with [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] on Friday and then with Donald Trump on Saturday," Massie noted.

"I want to be part of the alignment that puts the focus back on regular people instead of corporations and bureaucracy," he continued. "One of the other pressing issues of our day is that our meddling overseas has put us on the brink of war, and I believe Trump is the only one who can pull us back from that. For these reasons and those mentioned in my endorsement, I came to the conclusion that this presidential election is too important for me not to weigh-in on."

Trump publicly castigated Massie in March 2020, calling for the congressman to be tossed from the Republican Party.

"Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous," Trump wrote, finishing the sentence in another post by adding, "& costly."

"Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is ‘HELL’ dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the ‘big picture’ done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!" Trump tweeted.

Trump fired off the attack on Massie just before the lawmaker demanded a recorded vote on a massive COVID-19 pandemic-related spending measure.

Massie's demand for a recorded vote was ultimately rejected, but the lawmaker had earned the ire not only of Trump, but also of many lawmakers who returned to D.C. during the episode.

Despite Trump's attack, Massie went on to win a resounding victory in the June 2020 Republican primary in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District.

Trump later changed course, issuing a full-throated endorsement of Massie shortly before the lawmaker's 2022 primary victory.

Last year, Massie endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president before the governor announced his White House bid.

DeSantis ultimately dropped out and endorsed Trump in January 2024 after Trump won the Iowa caucuses.

In June, Massie told Spectrum News that Trump was "endorsing non-conservatives in Republican primaries right now."