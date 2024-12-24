Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump pledges to bring back federal executions after Biden commutes death sentences for 37 inmates

During Trump's first term, 13 federal prisoners were put to death, before declared a moratorium on federal executions

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Biden ripped for death row pardons: 'Morally bankrupt' Video

Biden ripped for death row pardons: 'Morally bankrupt'

Fox News contributor Karl Rove discusses the outrage over President Biden's pardons of death row inmates.

President-elect Trump on Monday pledged to seek the death penalty for certain federal criminal defendants, days after President Biden controversially commuted the death sentences for 37 inmates. 

Biden's move to reclassify the death sentences to life without the possibility of parole was heavily criticized by Republicans and many Democrats. 

'SQUAD' DEM APPLAUDS BIDEN FOR SPARING MURDERERS FROM 'RACIST' DEATH PENALTY IN 11TH-HOUR CLEMENCY MOVE

Donald Trump points

President-elect Donald Trump points at AmericaFest, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Phoenix. On Monday, Trump pledged to have the Justice Department pursue the death penalty following President Biden's move to commute death sentences for 37 inmates.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

"As soon as I am inaugurated, I will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. We will be a Nation of Law and Order again!"

In his message announcing the move, the White House said Biden's actions would prevent the incoming Trump administration from "carrying out the execution sentences that would not be handed down under current policy and practice."

BIDEN SETS RECORD WITH FIRST-TERM CLEMENCY GRANTS, HERE'S HOW OTHER PRESIDENTS RANK

'Beyond the pale': Biden under fire for commuting death sentences Video

Only three men on federal death row failed to meet Biden's requirements for having their sentences commuted. 

They are: Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter who killed 11 people in 2018; Dylann Roof, a White supremacist who killed nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who worked with his now-dead brother to carry out the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds. 

Trump spokesman Steven Chueng on Monday said Biden's action was a "a slap in the face to the victims, their families, and their loved ones."

'Hurt, frustrated and angry': Family of murdered SC woman reacts to Biden commuting killer's death sentence Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During Trump's first term, 13 federal prisoners were put to death, the most under any president in a century. Upon taking office in 2021, Biden declared a moratorium on federal executions.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics