Trump picks his Miami Doral resort to host 2026 G20 summit in Florida during nation's anniversary year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Friday announced the 2026 G20 Summit will be hosted at his Doral resort in Miami, Florida.

Trump shared the decision during a news conference in the Oval Office, noting the location was ideal due to its proximity to the airport.

"It's going to be a very exciting thing to host the G20," Trump said. "As we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honor of hosting exactly that. The G20 summit right here in America, for the first time in nearly 20 years."

TRUMP DORAL MAKES RETURN TO PGA TOUR WITH $20M PURSE MIAMI CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2026

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett will act as the lead coordinator of the summit, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will organize the agenda, according to the president.

Trump noted he would not make any money from the event.

During his first term, the Trump administration considered the Doral resort to host the 2020 G7 summit, though the idea was abandoned due to "media & democrat crazed and irrational hostility," Trump wrote in an October 2019 social media post.

TRUMP LOOKS TO SKIP G20 SUMMIT IN SOUTH AFRICA AFTER VIRAL OVAL OFFICE MEETING

Citing Florida's warm December weather, Trump added Miami Mayor Francis Suarez "really wanted it."

Suarez said "it puts us on the global map," highlighting the positive economic impact.

The president confirmed he will not be attending the 2025 G20 in South Africa, instead sending Vice President JD Vance in his place.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TO ATTEND FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL AT METLIFE STADIUM IN NEW JERSEY

The international forum includes 19 developing and developed countries seeking solutions to economic and financial issues.

They include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom, and United States, along with the European Union and the African Union, according to the G20 website.

Meeting locations, dates, and attendees vary from year to year.

Trump said he has already invited Polish President Karol Nawrocki, who visited the White House Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last time the U.S. hosted a full G20 Summit was in 2009 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during the Obama administration.

Fox News Digital's Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.