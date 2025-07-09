President Donald Trump to attend FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he will be in attendance for the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, as the tournament hosted by the United States will conclude at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Speaking to reporters at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the president confirmed his plans to attend the championship.

"I’ll be going to the game," Trump said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS

His appearance this weekend in East Rutherford comes as no surprise, as Trump has been a constant fixture at sporting events throughout his first and second term, including most recently at UFC fights and Super Bowl LIX in February.

The president also announced in March that he would be establishing a White House task force in anticipation of the Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be predominately hosted by the U.S. Canada and Mexico will also play host to several matches.

Trump leads the task force, while Vice President JD Vance serves as the vice chair.

FORMER USMNT STAR WARNS OF 'MASSIVE FAILURE' SCENARIO FOR US AS HOST OF WORLD CUP

In May, Trump announced that Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was appointed executive director to ​​manage and oversee daily operations. Carlos Cordeiro, a FIFA senior advisor, was also named as a senior advisor on the task force.

"He’s going to be great. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a highly competitive golfer, really good. He’s also a highly competitive person, and he loves what we’re doing. I want to congratulate you and your family and your father, your great father who is the greatest mayor in the history of New York," Trump said of Giuliani in May following the task force’s first official meeting.

"It’s a big post. You better do well, Andrew."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chelsea FC secured its place in the final following a 2-0 victory over Fluminense in the semifinal on Tuesday. The Premier League team will face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal match between Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid.