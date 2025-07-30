Trump looks to skip G20 summit in South Africa after viral Oval Office meeting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he may skip the G20 summit in South Africa in November over the nation’s "very bad policies," and instead send someone else to represent the United States.

Trump made the remarks aboard Air Force One in response to a reporter's question as he returned from a trip to Scotland, where the president achieved a massive trade deal with the European Union.

"I think maybe I'll send somebody else because I've had a lot of problems with South Africa," Trump said. "They have some very bad policies."

"Very, very bad policies, like policies where people are being killed," Trump added.

In May, Trump confronted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House with news clippings and a video allegedly showing grave treatment of White farmers.

Trump has claimed that White Afrikaner South African farmers are being slaughtered and forced off their land. The Afrikaners are descendants of mostly Dutch settlers who first arrived in South Africa in 1652.

South Africa and its president have denied claims of genocide and harassment.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio already boycotted a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa earlier this year over the government's controversial land seizure policy.

Both the Trump and former Biden administrations have also criticized South Africa after the nation accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and brought a case to the International Court of Justice.

