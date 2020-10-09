Trump hits back at Pelosi's 25th Amendment move, says her real target is 'Sleepy Joe'

The White House pounced on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 25th Amendment talk Friday, hitting her for her own mental fitness for office and also suggesting she was trying to target Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump, who is recovering from coronavirus, took to Twitter immediately after Pelosi's announcement that Congress is considering legislation on how to remove a president from office and accused her of actually targeting Biden should he win in November.

"Crazy Nancy Pelosi is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris," Trump tweeted. "The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it!!!"

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who is also infected, said it's really Pelosi who is unfit for office.

PELOSI ANNOUNCES BILL ON 25TH AMENDMENT AFTER QUESTIONING TRUMP'S HEALTH

She tweeted out a bizarre moment in a television interview where Pelosi responded to a question about potentially impeaching Trump again with: "Good morning, Sunday morning."

"The only one who needs the 25th Amendment is Nancy Pelosi herself," McEnany wrote.

"Stop projecting, Nancy!"

The White House offense came after Pelosi had been questioning Trump's health and on Thursday said he was "in an altered state" from his coronavirus treatment, for which he was hospitalized and taking several medications including the steroid dexamethasone.

REPUBLICANS BAFFLED BY PELOSI'S 25TH AMENDMENT SUGGESTION, SAY SHE WANTS TO 'STAGE A COUP'

Pelosi on Friday announced legislation to create a commission that would allow Congress to oust a president from office, using the 25th Amendment, though suggesting it would take effect after Trump leaves office.

"This is not about President Trump," Pelosi said Friday. "He will face the judgment of the voters. But he shows the need for us to create a process for future presidents."

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last Friday, began a course of treatment, and returned to the White House Monday — before returning to the Oval Office on Wednesday.

