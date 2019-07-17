Trump orders flags at half-staff in memory of Justice John Paul Stevens

In memory of Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who died Tuesday night at 99, President Trump ordered the American flag flown at half-staff at the White House and other government facilities.

Trump issued the order in a proclamation Wednesday afternoon.

JOHN PAUL STEVENS REMEMBERED AS 'JUDGE'S JUDGE,' WITH ORIGINAL APPROACH TO LAW

“As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding service of John Paul Stevens, retired Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I hereby order by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that on the day of his interment, the flag of the United States shall be flown at half‑staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds,” Trump declared.

The order also applies to military posts, naval vessels, embassies and other government facilities.

Stevens died as a result of “complications following a stroke he suffered on July 15, according to the Supreme Court. He served on the high court for nearly 35 years after being appointed by President Gerald Ford.

Stevens' influence was felt on issues including abortion rights, protecting consumers and placing limits on the death penalty. He led the high court's decision to allow terrorism suspects held at Guantanamo Bay to plead for their freedom in U.S. courts.

FLASHBACK: JOHN PAUL STEVENS REVEALS HE DECIDED TO RETIRE FROM SUPREME COURT AFTER MINI-STROKE WHILE GIVING DISSENT

As a federal appeals court judge in Chicago, Stevens was considered a moderate when Republican President Gerald Ford nominated him. On the Supreme Court he became known as an independent thinker and a voice for ordinary people against powerful interests.

He retired in June 2010 at age 90, the second oldest justice in the court's history. Stevens served more than twice the average tenure for a justice.

Fox News’ Gregg Re, Bill Mears, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.