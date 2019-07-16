Former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens dead at 99

Former Supreme Court Associate Justice John Paul Stevens, one of the longest-serving justices on the bench, died Tuesday evening at the age of 99, the court announced in a statement.

Stevens served on the Supreme Court for nearly 35 years, and became its leading liberal.

Stevens' influence was felt on issues including abortion rights, protecting consumers and placing limits on the death penalty. He led the high court's decision to allow terrorism suspects held at Guantanamo Bay to plead for their freedom in U.S. courts.

As a federal appeals court judge in Chicago, Stevens was considered a moderate when Republican President Gerald Ford nominated him. On the Supreme Court he became known as an independent thinker and a voice for ordinary people against powerful interests.

He retired in June 2010 at age 90, the second oldest justice in the court's history.

