Trump opens up largest betting lead since days after Biden's dropout

Former President Trump took a double-digit lead in the betting odds over Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time since July, signaling potential momentum for the former president as Election Day draws near.

Trump opened up a 10-point lead in the Real Clear Politics betting average on Sunday, his largest lead over Harris and the largest lead any candidate has enjoyed since the former president’s 10-point lead on July 31.

The lead comes as some in Democratic circles have attempted to quell panic within the ranks after recent polling that has seemingly trended toward Trump, with David Plouffe, who served as a senior adviser to President Barack Obama and now serves as a senior campaign adviser for Harris, appearing on the "Pod Save America" podcast Sunday to argue that the fundamentals of the race have not changed.

"I think the freakout is because there were a bunch of polls I’d say in the last month that showed a lead for Kamala Harris that was not real, it’s not what we were seeing. We’ve seen this thing basically be tied, let’s say, since… mid-September. So this is the race we have, it’s the race we expected, I don’t think it’s going to open up for either candidate," Plouffe said.

But the betting odds have also continued to move in Trump’s favor, perhaps indicating solid momentum for the former president outside typical public polling.

Trump at one point enjoyed an over 48-point lead in the Real Clear Politics betting average over President Biden on July 15, but that lead quickly began to evaporate after the president’s announcement that he would drop out of the race and Harris’ quick elevation to the top of the Democratic ticket.

Harris eventually took the betting lead in the race on Aug. 8 and saw that lead peak at 8.8-points a week later. The two candidates have since traded the lead multiple times and no candidate has enjoyed a lead as large as Trump’s Sunday advantage.

Harris’ last lead in the Real Clear Politics average was on Oct. 5, with Trump steadily gaining more momentum in the race on his way to the 10-point Sunday lead.

Trump himself has touted his betting advantage in recent days, telling Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that the betting odds were "through the roof" in his favor.

The Real Clear Politics betting odds average tracks seven different platforms that release odds; Betfair, Betsson, Bovada, Bwin, Points Bet, Polymarket and Smarkets. None of those platforms show Harris with a lead in the race. Trump enjoys his largest lead of 12 points on Points Bet.

Neither the Trump nor the Harris campaign immediately responded to Fox News Digital requests for comment.