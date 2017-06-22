Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House
Published

Trump nominates ambassadors to UK and Belgium

By | Fox News
Robert "Woody" Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, has been nominated to be the U.S. Ambassador to the UK.

Robert "Woody" Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, has been nominated to be the U.S. Ambassador to the UK. (Reuters)

President Trump has nominated Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets, to become the U.S. Ambassador to the UK.

The White House made the announcement Thursday evening following speculation in January that Trump would nominate the billionaire for the position.

Johnson, who raised money for Trump's presidential campaign and donated funds to help pay for inaugural festivities, will still need to be confirmed by the Senate before heading to London.

Additionally, Trump has nominated Jamie McCourt to become the Ambassador to Belgium. McCourt, an attorney, used to be a co-owner, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.