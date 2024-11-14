Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump names his personal criminal defense attorney Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general

Blanche represented Trump in his 2024 criminal trial in New York City

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
President-elect Donald Trump named his personal criminal defense attorney Todd Blanche as deputy attorney general.

"I am pleased to announce that Todd Blanche will serve as Deputy Attorney General in my Administration. Todd is an excellent attorney who will be a crucial leader in the Justice Department, fixing what has been a broken System of Justice for far too long," Trump announced in a news release Thursday evening.

Donald Trump and Todd Blanche

Former President Trump gives brief remarks alongside his attorney, Todd Blanche, after the conclusion of Trump's hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, May 30.  (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The president-elect said that the 50-year-old lawyer has experience prosecuting gangs – as well as representing Trump in his 2024 criminal trial in New York.

"Todd is going to do a great job as we, Make America Great Again," he wrote.

