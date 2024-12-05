Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Trump Transition

Trump names David Sacks as White House AI and cryptocurrency czar

The president-elect says Sacks would also prioritize 'safeguarding' free speech

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Trump Cabinet picks set to meet with senators on Capitol Hill Video

Trump Cabinet picks set to meet with senators on Capitol Hill

Fox News' Brooke Singman reports the latest on President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks. 

President-elect Trump named former PayPal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks to be his White House artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency czar.

"In this important role, David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness," Trump said in his announcement Thursday evening.

"David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas," he said.

TRUMP PICKS TWO LONGTIME ALLIS FOR KEY POSITIONS IN HIS SECOND ADMINISTRATION

MILWAUKEE, WI - JULY 15: David Sacks, former CEO of Yammer, spe

David Sacks, former CEO of Yammer, speaks on stage during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 15. ( Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Trump said that Sacks would also prioritize "safeguarding" free speech and away from "Big Tech bias and censorship."

TRUMP NOMINATES PAUL ATKINS TO LEAD SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

"He will safeguard Free Speech online, and steer us away from Big Tech bias and censorship," he said. "He will work on a legal framework, so the Crypto industry has the clarity it has been asking for, and can thrive in the U.S. David will also lead the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology."

Trump bitcoin

President-elect Trump named former PayPal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks to be his White House artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency czar. (Getty Images)

Sacks, a former PayPal executive, has angel investments in several major firms, including Facebook, Uber, SpaceX, Airbnb and Palantir through his Craft Ventures fund. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His enterprise software company, Yammer, was acquired by Microsoft for over $1 billion in 2012.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics