Trump makes surprise visit to Florida pizza place, hands out slices to supporters

Trump hands out pizza to supporters at Fort Myers' Downtown House of Pizza in Florida

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Trump, DeSantis battle for endorsements as new polls favor the former president Video

Trump, DeSantis battle for endorsements as new polls favor the former president

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has more on former President Trump racking up endorsements on Gov. DeSantis' home turf and the growing GOP 2024 field on 'Your World.'

Former President Donald Trump held an impromptu pizza party with his supporters Friday after a campaign speech.

Trump made a surprise visit to Downtown House of Pizza in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday after speaking at the Lee County Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner.

Video from the event shows Trump at the cash register of the local pizzeria, telling a crowd around him, "Enjoy the pizza, enjoy the pizza!"

TRUMP CATAPULTS TO TOP OF GOP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY RACE, OVERTURNING DESANTIS' 14-POINT LEAD: POLL

Trump eating slice of pizza

Former President Donald Trump eats a slice of pizza at Downtown House of Pizza after speaking at the Lee County Republican dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, Friday, April 21, 2023.  (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

Trump was joined by Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who endorsed Trump earlier this month.

Another video from the event shows Trump biting into a slice before joking to the crowd, "Does anybody want a piece that I’ve eaten?" 

DESANTIS MINGLES WITH CONGRESSIONAL REPUBLICANS AS TRUMP EXPANDS HIS ENDORSEMENT LEAD IN 2024 RACE

Former President Donald Trump eats a slice of pizza in Florida

Former President Donald Trump receives his order at Downtown House of Pizza after speaking at the Lee County Republican dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, Friday, April 21, 2023.  (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

Trump has turned the Republican presidential primary on its head within four months, turning a 14-point deficit to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis into a 13-point lead, in a new Wall Street Journal poll released Friday.

Trump, who launched his third straight White House campaign in November, has seen his status as the GOP front-runner solidify in recent polling, especially after Republicans rallied around him as he became the first former president in American history to be indicted. 

2024 FRICTION: FORMER TRUMP OFFICIALS JOIN PRO-DESANTIS GROUP

Trump poses for photo with supporter pizza

Former President Donald Trump poses for photos at Downtown House of Pizza after he spoke at the Lee County Republican dinner in Fort Myers, Florida, Friday, April 21, 2023 (AP Photo/Chris Tilley)

Trump now leads DeSantis 51% to 38% among likely GOP voters, according to the Wall Street Journal poll.

DeSantis has not officially announced his intention to run for president in 2024, but he is expected to launch a campaign sometime after the end of Florida's legislative session, which concludes next month. 

Behind the scenes, DeSantis has already made plenty of moves toward launching a campaign, including beefing up staff in Tallahassee, Florida.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

