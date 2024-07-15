Trump running mate choice to be announced on day one of GOP convention

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Republican National Committee kicks off on Monday, just two days after former President Trump, the GOP's standard-bearer, survived an assassination attempt.

And the former president, in an interview hours ahead of the start of the convention, told Fox News' Bret Baier that an announcement on his running mate will come today.

GOP CONVENTION GETS UNDERWAY TWO DAYS AFTER TRUMP SURVIVES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

The Saturday shooting at Trump's rally in western Pennsylvania – where one spectator was killed and two more critically injured, and the former president visibly bloodied after a bullet grazed his ear – has altered the tone and raised the stakes of the convention.

At the four-day confab, which is being held in swing state Wisconsin’s largest city, Trump will formally become the Republican Party's presidential nominee, and the official roll call will take place during the opening afternoon session on Monday.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RNC EMPHASIZE CONVENTION TO ‘PROCEED’ IN AFTERMATH OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

But as the convention gets underway, all eyes are on the former president as Trump's expected to announce his choice for running mate, which would bring to conclusion weeks of vetting and intense media speculation.

Senior GOP officials indicated to Baier, anchor of Fox News "Special Report," that a running mate announcement could occur soon after the convention is gaveled into order at 1 p.m. ET. "It will be part of the hooplah today kicking things off," officials said.

A roll call for the vice presidential nominee is expected to occur following the roll call to formally nominate Trump, during the afternoon session.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Considered the frontrunners for the Republican vice presidential nomination are Sens. JD Vance of Ohio and Marco Rubio of Florida, and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota. Others thought to be in contention are Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Byron Donalds of Florida.

The Trump campaign says the former president – following his brush with death – at the convention will call for unity in the face of tragedy instead of criticizing his political adversaries as he faces off with President Biden in a 2024 election rematch.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller, in an interview Sunday night on Fox News' "Jesse Waters Primetime," said Trump "was dictating to us some additional things that he wants in his speech as he looks ahead to Thursday. And I think the tone is really going to impress people. He knows that this is a key moment. He's the only one who can step up and lead in this time. And this country is desperate for leadership."

And Trump, in an interview Sunday with the Washington Examiner, said, "Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now."

"It is a chance to bring the country together. I was given that chance," he said.