Trump, lawmakers react after 'big, beautiful bill' clears Senate hurdle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lawmakers from across the aisle are reacting to President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" passing a key Senate vote on Saturday night.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who flipped his vote from a ‘no’ to ‘yes’ in dramatic fashion, said in a statement that the mammoth bill is a "necessary first step" to fiscal sustainability and cleaning up the mess left by the Biden administration.

"Biden and the Democrats left behind enormous messes that we are trying to clean up – an open border, wars, and massive deficits," Johnson said. "After working for weeks with President Trump and his highly capable economic team, I am convinced that he views this as a necessary first step and will support my efforts to help put America on a path to fiscal sustainability."

The 51-49 vote went along party lines, with only Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., voting against unlocking a marathon 20-hour debate on the bill.

SENATE REPUBLICANS RAM TRUMP'S ‘BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ THROUGH KEY TEST VOTE

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was among the Democrats against what he called a "radical" bill.

"Senate Republicans are scrambling to pass a radical bill, released to the public in the dead of night, praying the American people don’t realize what’s in it," Schumer said in a statement. "If Senate Republicans won’t tell the American people what’s in this bill, then Democrats are going to force this chamber to read it from start to finish."

The bill will not immediately be debated thanks to Senate Democrats' plan to force the reading of the entire, 940-page legislative behemoth on the Senate floor.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., however, said he was "proud" to work with Trump on the bill and "put our nation on a path to balance the budget after years of Democrats’ reckless spending."

TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' FACES REPUBLICAN FAMILY FEUD AS SENATE REVEALS ITS FINAL TEXT

Trump has said that he wants the bill, which must pass the Senate before being sent to the House for a vote, on his desk by July 4.

Trump called the Senate vote a "great victory" and directly praised Sens. Johnson, Scott, Mike Lee, R-Ariz., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"They, along with all of the other Republican Patriots who voted for the Bill, are people who truly love our Country!" Trump wrote. "As President of the USA, I am proud of them all, and look forward to working with them to GROW OUR ECONOMY, REDUCE WASTEFUL SPENDING, SECURE OUR BORDER, FIGHT FOR OUR MILITARY/VETS, ENSURE THAT OUR MEDICAID SYSTEM HELPS THOSE WHO TRULY NEED IT, PROTECT OUR SECOND AMENDMENT, AND SO MUCH MORE. GOD BLESS AMERICA &, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a second post, Trump wrote, "VERY PROUD OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY TONIGHT. GOD BLESS YOU ALL! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report.