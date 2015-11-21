Trump: Kerry is a loser

Donald Trump knows a lot of words, and he's got a new one in particular to describe Secretary of State John Kerry: "loser."

Speaking at a campaign event in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, the businessman-turned-Republican-candidate was in the midst of criticizing the Obama administration's nuclear deal with Iran. If elected president, Trump said he would demand a "much better" deal.

"We're going to renegotiate that sucker big league," he said, while also saying that he would see to it that U.S. prisoners in Iran would be released before he even takes office.

Then Trump directed his ire at Kerry, who led the negotiations with Tehran, labeling him as "weak, ineffective, begging to make a deal and we had all the cards."

