Trump, Kathy Hochul had ‘productive' White House meeting after governor said she would lead Dem 'resistance'

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said Friday she and President Trump had a "productive" meeting at the White House while discussing several topics, such as tariffs and energy.

"Gov. Hochul and President Trump covered a broad range of topics in today's meeting, including the redevelopment of Penn Station, congestion pricing, tariffs and energy policy," a spokesperson for her office shared with Fox News Digital.

"While no formal agreements or decisions were reached, it was a productive conversation, and we look forward to continuing the dialogue in the coming weeks."

The White House also confirmed the meeting to Fox News Digital but said it was off the record and there would be no readout.

Trump told reporters Thursday, "Kathy Hochul, very nice woman; she’s coming in tomorrow morning at 9 o’clock to meet me."

He added they would be discussing reviving the Constitution natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York, among other topics.

They met amid tensions between the two, including over congestion pricing. The Trump administration has ordered the termination of congestion pricing by next Friday.

In February, Trump posted from the White House X account, "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

Hochul responded by saying in a press conference, "I'm here to say New York hasn't labored under a king in over 250 years. We sure as hell are not gonna start now," FOX 5 reported.

"There is a huge disconnect between the reality we know that New Yorkers are facing and the perception of reality out of the White House," she added at a New York Department of Transportation board meeting this week. "I guarantee that the president has never had to endure missing a child’s sporting event because he was stuck on a delayed train."

Earlier this month, the Democratic governor said she will be "leading the resistance" against Trump.

Hochul said she would "fight back hard" during an interview with NPR’s "Morning Edition" Monday when asked about New York City’s congestion pricing toll that the Trump administration moved to block last month.

"We offered up an olive branch. [We said] 'We'll work with you on infrastructure. Let's redo Penn Station'," Hochul said. "Those areas were common ground. But once you draw first blood on us, we're coming back hard. And I will be leading the resistance on policies like these where you're hurting New Yorkers directly. This is our decision, not yours."

Two weeks before that, however, Hochul said she didn't plan to lead the resistance.

"I’m governing the great state of New York," she told reporters.