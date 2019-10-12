Trump says Obama 'hiding' from questions about Bidens and Ukraine: 'I think he knows all about it'

Former President Barack Obama has been hiding from questions about former Vice President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and Hunter's work for a gas company in Ukraine, President Trump insisted Saturday night.

"I think he knows all about it," Trump said of Obama during an exclusive interview on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

Trump once against defended his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has served as the catalyst for an impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats, notably House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"If you take a look at it, Adam Schiff made up a phony, fraudulent statement," Trump told host Jeanine Pirro, referring to Schiff's self-described "parody" account of the phone call during a hearing last month. "My phone call was a perfect call -- congenial, friendly, no pressure, no blackmail, as he [Zelensky] said."

What Schiff did was "horrible," and he "made it up out of thin air," the president continued. "Very strong action should be taken against this guy." Trump also called "Shifty Schiff" a "failed screenwriter" for producing a "phony, fraudulent statement."

Democrats have subpoenaed several Trump administration officials and diplomats for documents as lawmakers probe issues surrounding the phone call. House Democrats have accused Trump of violating his oath of office by asked him to investigate Ukraine's involvement in the 2016 presidential election and the activities of Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, and his son Hunter, a former board member of gas company Burisma Holdings. They have also accused Trump of withholding military aid from Ukraine until Zelensky's government could launch the investigations.

The impeachment probe was launched last month after an intelligence community whistleblower's complaint raised concerns about the call.

On Saturday, Trump again referred to the impeachment inquiry as a "hoax" and "so bad for our country," adding that he released a memorandum of the conversation with Zelensky to show it was a "perfectly fine call."

When Pirro asked why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wasn't calling for a formal vote to open an impeachment inquiry, Trump said it was because she "can't get the votes because we're [the GOP] doing so well right now."

Trump held two rallies in as many days this week, and both drew such large crowds that they could have sold both out many times over, he said.

"We're winning and we're winning big," Trump said. "That's why I think they want to stay away. If you look at what's happening, the electricity for the Republican Party, they're so angry at what's taken place."

Trump also expressed confidence in his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, despite the arrest this week of two associates of the former New York City mayor on campaign finance charges.

"He's a great gentleman. He was a great mayor, one of the greatest, maybe the greatest mayor in the history of New York," the president said. "He was a fantastic prosecutor. I know nothing about him being under investigation ... I can't imagine it."

"He's a man that looks for corruption and whatever he does I really believe he's a totally, I mean, I know he's an honorable man," Trump added.