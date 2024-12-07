Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France

Trump, Jill Biden attend Notre Dame reopening in France with world leaders

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Trump, Macron, and Zelensky meet in Paris at Notre Dame reopening Video

Trump, Macron, and Zelensky meet in Paris at Notre Dame reopening

British ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce joins ‘Cavuto Live’ to discuss meetings among President-elect Donald Trump and other world leaders at the reopening of Notre Dame.

President-elect Trump attended the reopening ceremony of the Notre Dame Cathedral alongside First Lady Jill Biden and several other prominent world leaders.

Notre Dame was reopened on Saturday, five years after a fire caused serious damage to the landmark Gothic cathedral.

Trump was seated between French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, during the ceremony, which was also attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prince William.

Also in the same row as Trump was First Lady Jill Biden, who attended the event with her daughter, Ashley. President Joe Biden was not present.

TRUMP MEETS WITH MACRON, ZELENSKYY AHEAD OF NOTRE DAME REOPENING CEREMONY IN PARIS

First Lady Jill Biden (CL) speaks with President-elect Donald Trump during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on December 7, 2024. 

First Lady Jill Biden (CL) speaks with President-elect Donald Trump during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on December 7, 2024.  (Thibault Camus)

Trump and the first lady greeted one another ahead of the ceremony.

Tesla CEO and close Trump ally Elon Musk also attended the ceremony.

The president-elect met privately with Macron and Zelenskyy ahead of the ceremony and was expected to meet with Prince William following the event.

President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron (CL) talks with President-elect Donald Trump (CR) as they sit alongside daughter of President Joe Biden, Ashley Biden (L), First Lady of the United States Jill Biden (2L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) inside Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral, in central Paris, on December 7, 2024. 

President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte Macron (CL) talks with President-elect Donald Trump (CR) as they sit alongside daughter of President Joe Biden, Ashley Biden (L), First Lady of the United States Jill Biden (2L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) inside Notre Dame Cathedral ahead of a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral, in central Paris, on December 7, 2024.  (Ludovic Marin)

The $740 million restoration project was funded by donations from 150 countries and involved the application of carpentry methods dating back to the 13th century. 

NOTRE DAME RISES FROM THE ASHES AS A SYMBOL OF HOPE

Sources familiar with the president-elect's plans told Fox News that Trump's attendance was at the invitation of Macron, who was the first foreign leader to congratulate Trump after his election win over Vice President Kamala Harris in November, CNN reported. 

Guests stand as the doors to Notre Dame Cathedral open during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral, in central Paris, on December 7, 2024. 

Guests stand as the doors to Notre Dame Cathedral open during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of the landmark cathedral, in central Paris, on December 7, 2024.  (Ludovic Marin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

About 50 heads of state were expected to be in attendance, Paris Police Chief Laurent Nuñez said in an interview published by French media outlet Le Parisien, but he did not specify who or from which countries. 

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics