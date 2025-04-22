Trump issues full-throated endorsement of Sen. Steve Daines: 'HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!'

President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., calling the lawmaker "a Great Man, and TREMENDOUS Senator" in a post on Truth Social.

"I love Montana, won every one of my Races there by a landslide, and would only recommend the best to represent you in the Senate!" the president declared.

"Senator Steve Daines, of the Great State of Montana, has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!"

TRUMP CAN USE TARIFFS AS ‘IMPORTANT LEVERAGE,’ SAYS SEN. STEVE DAINES

Daines served as National Republican Senatorial Committee chair prior to current chair, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

"As Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Steve worked tirelessly with me in the last Election to help elect smart, tough, and sincere America First Patriots. In the Senate, Steve is fighting hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes, Secure the Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Military/Vets, Unleash American Energy Dominance, Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump declared in his post.

NRSC CHAIR REVEALS HOW MANY GOP SENATE SEATS HE'S GUNNING FOR DURING 2026 MIDTERMS

Daines, who has served in the Senate since 2015, thanked Trump for the endorsement.

"I’m honored to have your support as we fight to protect Montana values, secure our border, cut taxes, and Make America Great Again! Together, we’ll deliver results for our state and nation," Daines noted in a tweet.

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., also backed Daines for re-election.

US SENATOR BLASTS PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, SAYS TOXIC SEWAGE DUMP THREATENS ‘NATIONAL SECURITY’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Steve Daines is a champion for the America First agenda and hardworking Montanans. Working with President Trump, he helped deliver our Republican Senate majority and is fighting to cut taxes, secure the border, unleash American energy, and lower costs for families in The Treasure State," Sheehy said in a post on X.

"I’m proud to join @realDonaldTrump in endorsing my friend @SteveDaines so he can keep fighting for Montana," the senator noted.