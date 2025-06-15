Trump heads to Canada for first G7 conference, continues focus on Israel as 22nd week back in office kicks off

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is expected to have a busy 22nd week back in the Oval Office after celebrating his 79th birthday and attending a massive military parade honoring the Army's 250th anniversary over the weekend, including traveling to Canada on Sunday for his first G7 summit since his inauguration.

Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran

Trump's week is expected to largely focus on the Middle East after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran on Thursday evening after months of attempted and stalled nuclear negotiations and subsequent heightened concern that Iran was advancing its nuclear program.

The strikes, which were part of Israel's "Operation Rising Lion," targeted Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure and killed at least four Iranian military leaders.

Iran said the strikes were a "declaration of war" and has subsequently launched its own strikes on Israel, which have rocked residential communities and left locals killed and buried under the rubble of buildings.

Trump reported on Thursday that the U.S. was made aware ahead of Israel's initial strikes before they occurred, and he has repeatedly underscored that he wants to reach a nuclear deal with Iran to end the "death and destruction."

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to ‘just do it,’ but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done. I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it," Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday.

"Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!" he added.

Iran, however, pulled out of nuclear talks with the U.S. that were scheduled for Sunday in Oman.

Trump has continued to push for Iran to make a deal, outlining in a Truth Social post on Sunday that he will use trade with the U.S. to leverage a deal between Israel and Iran while citing previous examples of how his intervention led to peace between other nations.

"During my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR," he posted. "I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!). Another case is Egypt and Ethiopia, and their fight over a massive dam that is having an effect on the magnificent Nile River. There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way! Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump heads to G7 summit

Sunday evening, Trump headed to a remote ski resort town in Alberta, Canada, where he will meet with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the European Union and the United Kingdom on Monday and Tuesday.

The conference of leaders representing seven of the world's largest economies marks Trump's first G7 summit of his second administration and comes amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

The summit is expected to focus on conflicts in Israel, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Trump's tariff policies and the world's economy. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are also expected to attend the summit.

The summit is slated to run from Monday through Tuesday in the Canadian Rockies, which last hosted a G8 summit in 2002 when Russia was among the countries represented in the informal forum.

Violent protests against Trump administration continue

Trump is expected to continue juggling violent protests and riots this week stemming from his administration's efforts to deport millions of illegal immigrants who flooded the U.S. under the Biden administration.

Riots broke out in Los Angeles on June 6, when federal law enforcement officials converged on the city to conduct immigration raids. Local elected Democrat officials, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, condemned the raids while offering words of support to illegal immigrants. The riots spiraled throughout the week as agitators targeted police with heavy objects, looted stores, set cars on fire and shut down highways.

On Saturday, "No Kings Day" protests were held in cities nationwide as critics of the president took to the streets to argue that Trump has conducted himself like a monarch. The protests were held on the same day as the massive military parade in Washington, D.C., that honored the Army's 250th anniversary, which fell on the same day as Flag Day and Trump's 79th birthday.

The protests devolved into violence in a handful of cities, most notably on the West Coast in Portland, Ore., where four law enforcement officers were injured in a riot, as well as continued violence in Los Angeles.