Politics

Trump-backed candidate aiming to replace Matt Gaetz wants Florida to adopt gold and silver as legal tender

Patronis has been endorsed by Trump, Speaker Johnson and others

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Jimmy Patronis discusses US House bid, proposing study on potentially making gold and silver legal tender in Florida Video

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis, who is aiming to win election to former Rep. Matt Gaetz's old House seat, recently proposed a study on potentially making gold and silver legal tender in the Sunshine State.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — who was urged by President-elect Donald Trump to run in the special election to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida's 1st Congressional District — hopes to win so he can support the incoming commander-in-chief's agenda.

Patronis told Fox News Digital during an interview on Thursday that he is eager to run and "support President Trump's agenda about" eliminating "wokeness" which has "infiltrated" government and society.

"We need common sense," he said, asserting that it is not currently "very common" in the U.S.

WITH TRUMP PLEDGING ENDORSEMENT, FLORIDA CFO WILL RUN FOR MATT GAETZ'S FORMER HOUSE SEAT

Left: Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis; Right: President-elect Donald Trump

Left: Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis; Right: President-elect Donald Trump rings the opening bell on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Dec. 12, 2024 in New York City.  (Left: Fox News Digital; Right: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Asked whether he would be interested in joining the House Freedom Caucus if he wins the House seat, Patronis indicated that he would "love to know what they're all about," and said that many of the things he is familiar with the group participating in "make sense to" him.

He said, "the citizens of the United States, or in this case District 1, spend their money better than Washington D.C. does."

Patronis wants the Sunshine State to adopt gold and silver as legal tender and has called for a study on the issue.

HOUSE GOP LEADERS ENDORSE TRUMP-BACKED CANDIDATE JIMMY PATRONIS FOR MATT GAETZ'S OLD SEAT

Gold bars

Gold bars are displayed at Shinhan Bank in Seoul on Jan. 9, 2004. (JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

"Gold and silver have been trusted assets for thousands of years, and it makes perfect sense to use them as legal tender. I'm launching this study to determine the best way to get it done," Patronis said in a statement included in a press release earlier this week. 

He indicated to Fox News Digital that he hopes the study will pave the way for the state legislature to approve legislation "to allow this type of economic freedom right here in the state of Florida."

In addition to Trump's backing, Patronis also has scored endorsements from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

FLORIDA CFO REQUESTS REPORT ON POTENTIAL FOR INVESTING SOME STATE RETIREMENT SYSTEM FUNDS INTO DIGITAL ASSETS

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis launches bid for open House seat at Trump’s urging Video

Election Day for the special election is set for April 1, but Patronis will first face the special Republican primary contest next month.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

