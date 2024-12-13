Trump-backed candidate aiming to replace Matt Gaetz wants Florida to adopt gold and silver as legal tender

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — who was urged by President-elect Donald Trump to run in the special election to replace former Rep. Matt Gaetz in Florida's 1st Congressional District — hopes to win so he can support the incoming commander-in-chief's agenda.

Patronis told Fox News Digital during an interview on Thursday that he is eager to run and "support President Trump's agenda about" eliminating "wokeness" which has "infiltrated" government and society.

"We need common sense," he said, asserting that it is not currently "very common" in the U.S.

Asked whether he would be interested in joining the House Freedom Caucus if he wins the House seat, Patronis indicated that he would "love to know what they're all about," and said that many of the things he is familiar with the group participating in "make sense to" him.

He said, "the citizens of the United States, or in this case District 1, spend their money better than Washington D.C. does."

Patronis wants the Sunshine State to adopt gold and silver as legal tender and has called for a study on the issue.

"Gold and silver have been trusted assets for thousands of years, and it makes perfect sense to use them as legal tender. I'm launching this study to determine the best way to get it done," Patronis said in a statement included in a press release earlier this week.

He indicated to Fox News Digital that he hopes the study will pave the way for the state legislature to approve legislation "to allow this type of economic freedom right here in the state of Florida."

In addition to Trump's backing, Patronis also has scored endorsements from House Speaker Mike Johnson , R-La., House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

Election Day for the special election is set for April 1, but Patronis will first face the special Republican primary contest next month.